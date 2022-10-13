Attention Shareholders: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Fulgent Genetics, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa. , Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Fulgent Genetics, Inc. ("Fulgent") (NASDAQ: FLGT). The action charges Fulgent with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Fulgent's materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Fulgent investors have suffered significant losses.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: NOVEMBER 21, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: MARCH 22, 2019 THROUGH AUGUST 4, 2022

FULGENT'S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

Fulgent, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. As a result, Fulgent must comply with the federal Anti-Kickback Statute, which prohibits the knowing and willful payment of "remuneration" to induce or reward patient referrals or the generation of business involving any item or service payable by the federal health care programs. Fulgent also must comply with the Stark Law which prohibits a physician from making referrals for certain designated health services, including laboratory services, that are covered by the Medicare program, to an entity with which the physician or an immediate family member has a direct or indirect financial relationship.

On August 4, 2022, Fulgent released its second quarter 2022 financial results, disclosing, among other things, that the SEC was conducting an investigation into certain of the company's reports filed with the SEC from 2018 through the first quarter of 2020. The disclosure followed the company's receipt of a civil investigative demand issued by the U.S. Department of Justice "related to its investigation of allegations of medically unnecessary laboratory testing, improper billing for laboratory testing, and remuneration received or provided in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and the Stark Law."

Following this news, Fulgent's stock price fell $11.02 per share, or 17.29%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $52.72 per share on August 8, 2022.

Fulgent investors may, no later than November 21, 2022, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Fulgent investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

