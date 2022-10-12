Radiation Business Solutions Acquires Apollo Proton Therapy Administrative Service Firm

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiation Business Solutions (RBS), a leading provider of services for the radiation oncology industry, has acquired Apollo Healthcare LLC, an innovative company with a mission to improve access for cancer patients seeking novel life-saving treatments such as proton therapy.

The acquisition allows the Apollo team to remain focused on ensuring cancer patients have access to proton therapy.

Former CEO of Apollo Healthcare, Ben Frank, will continue to serve as CEO of RBS sister company, Wheelhouse, LLC, a cancer management company providing comprehensive solutions directly to employers to reduce cancer's impact. Frank will continue to operate as an advisor for Apollo and RBS. Apollo co-founder Christopher Gonzalez assumes a leadership role of Apollo as a division of RBS.

"I am elated to share that Apollo is growing in this direction," says Frank. "Over the past two years we've been able to reach thousands of cancer patients. RBS has been with us every step of the way and this milestone only strengthens Apollo's mission to eliminate barriers to care for cancer patients."

"By becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of RBS, we have access to more expertise and solutions for our proton clients," says Gonzalez. "The acquisition allows the Apollo team to remain focused on our number one task: ensuring that cancer patients have access to the specialized treatments they need." Apollo specializes in proton therapy administration, emphasizing services that add immediate value to proton therapy centers. Apollo's flagship prior authorization service combines the clinical expertise of a medical dosimetrist with a streamlined approval management process, guaranteeing a high level of success. In addition to prior authorization, Apollo Healthcare offers other value-add services to improve access to proton therapy centers, including clinical operations management, patient access management, and referral development.

"Our mission to reduce financial anxiety for patients and providers has led us to invest in several innovative new endeavors, including that of Apollo," says Dan Moore, CEO of RBS. "Bringing the full Apollo line of business into RBS is a natural addition to our service offerings and allows us to provide value to proton therapy providers more directly. While RBS continues to handle the business aspect of care, including billing and management solutions, we look to our newest division of Apollo to help serve cancer patients in novel ways."

Radiation Business Solutions provides billing, practice management, and consulting services to oncology practices around the country, in addition to owning and operating five freestanding cancer centers. They optimize the revenue cycle performance of their clients' sites of service, representing over $250,000,000 in annual charges. Radiation Business Solutions is headquartered just outside of Nashville in Joelton, Tennessee.

For more information, please visit www.RadiationBusiness.com, www.ApolloHealthcare.com, or www.wheelhousecares.com.

Media Contact:

Denise Gerlach,

Denise@RadiationBusiness.com

View original content:

SOURCE RADIATION BUSINESS SOLUTIONS