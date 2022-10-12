COMPLIMENTARY ONLINE MEDICARE WEBINAR OFFERED BY TOLEDO AREA PHYSICIAN GROUPS

Seniors Can Learn About their Medicare Options from Home

TOLEDO, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby boomers who are aging into Medicare or want to explore their options can attend a virtual seminar from the comfort of their own homes. The Toledo Clinic and Wood County Hospital are offering a Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Expo, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

The webinar is a great opportunity for seniors to learn more about their Medicare options. Registration is desired, but not required. To register visit IndependenceHealthSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

The webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled: "The Benefits of Value-Based Healthcare", Medicare 101 sessions by independent, licensed brokers, as well as insurance company presentations. The event is hosted by Independence Senior Care Advantage, a program offered by The Toledo Clinic and Wood County Hospital.

Don't worry if you miss the webinar. You can still watch the Medicare information program online at IndependenceHealthSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

About Independence Senior Care Advantage

Independence Senior Care Advantage program is not a new Medicare Advantage plan. Rather, it is a collaborative approach to care delivery that focuses on preventive care and providing care coordination resources. This program is open to senior patients of The Toledo Clinic and Wood Health Company physician group. More information about Independence Senior Care Advantage and Medicare informational resources are available at IndependenceSeniorCareAdvantage.com.

