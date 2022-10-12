BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) will announce its third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible on the Company's website at www.bench.com. Following the live call, a replay will be available under the investor events section of the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

