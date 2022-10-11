Viatris Named to Forbes' Annual List of the World's Best Employers for the Second Year in a Row

Company rises to the top 10% of the 800 global employers included on the list

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has been named to Forbes' list of World's Best Employers 2022. Viatris has received this recognition in each of its first two years since launching in 2020 as a new company. For 2022, Viatris is ranked in the top 10% of the 800 global employers who made the list. This recognition is presented by Forbes and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"As a champion of providing access to sustainable and high-quality healthcare, we are pleased to be recognized again by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers," said Michael Goettler, Chief Executive Officer, Viatris. "This recognition is a direct testament to the work of our 37,000 colleagues across the globe who are united by a passion for our mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. Their efforts drive the performance-driven, highly engaging, and inclusive culture that allows us to make a positive impact on peoples' lives and meaningful contributions in the world."

The World's Best Employers 2022 title is intended to reinforce companies that provide excellent employment opportunities at the local and international level. To determine the 2022 ranking, Statista surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from 57 countries working for multinational companies and institutions. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to share their opinions openly. The respondents were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family and were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively. Participants were asked to rate the companies on aspects such as economic impact and image, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility.

"This recognition is validation of the significant actions we continue to make to cultivate a strong, inclusive, and diverse culture to support our employees around the world," said Andrew Enrietti, Chief Human Relations Officer, Viatris. "We know that what makes us special and successful is that we work together, all of us at Viatris. We are building a strong culture — The Viatris Way — and we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide engaging and rewarding opportunities for our colleagues to continue to achieve, learn, grow, belong and connect."

Since the launch of Viatris in

November 2020

, the company has taken great strides to create an employee experience and culture where colleagues are encouraged to reach their full potential. Being named to

Forbes'

list of World's Best Employers 2022 follows previous accolades for Viatris, comprising inclusion on

Fortune's

Change the World list,

Newsweek's

America's Most Responsible Companies, a

Great Place to Work ®

certification in

India

,

Capital Magazine's

Best Employers in

France

list,

HR Asia's

Best Companies to Work for in

Asia

(

Taiwan

) ranking and

Top Employers

Institute, a global authority on excellence in HR practices, certifying Viatris as one of the 101 top employers in China, among others.

To learn more about Viatris' award-winning culture please visit its careers site. You can also learn more by reading its 2021 Sustainability Report , which outlines the company's 2021 achievements and progress across key areas including Access and Global Health, Employees, Environmental Stewardship and Community Engagement and including details on Viatris' continued efforts to support employees and their families while maintaining a stable supply of medicines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Go here to view the entire Forbes List of the World's Best Employers 2022.

About Viatris

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), is a global pharmaceutical company empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. We provide access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions, and leverage our collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through our one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare Gateway®. Formed in November 2020, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical, and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With approximately 37,000 colleagues globally, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com, and connect with us on Twitter at @ViatrisInc, LinkedIn and YouTube.

