ST. VINCENT CHARITY MEDICAL CENTER TRANSITIONS ORTHOPAEDIC SERVICES TO CRYSTAL CLINIC ORTHOPAEDIC CENTER

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center orthopaedic surgeons joining Crystal Clinic

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Vincent Charity Medical Center has been providing patient care to the greater Cleveland/Northeast Ohio region for the last 157 years. When the leadership of the Sisters of Charity Health System sought an organization to continue their reputation of innovation and quality health care, they realized they did not have to look beyond Ohio to find the right organization to entrust with their legacy and their patients' care.

After deliberate examination of unbiased medical ratings of patient outcomes and satisfaction, the leaders of the Sisters of Charity Health System reached out to Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center with an offer for Crystal Clinic to step in and continue the quality care of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopaedic services.

The arrangement will provide patients of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center and Crystal Clinic, as well as the larger Cleveland area, with expanded access to Crystal Clinic's nationally-renowned orthopaedic care. Beginning Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will transition to provide orthopaedic care at the current St. Vincent Charity Medical Offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby, and Warren. This would expand Crystal Clinic's locations in Northeast Ohio to 17. The St. Vincent orthopaedic and spine surgeons who will be joining Crystal Clinic will be announced at a later date.

"Northeast Ohio is arguably the largest and most notable medical corridor in the world, so we recognize that St. Vincent Charity Medical Center had many options to consider for taking over their orthopedic and spine medical services. Our national reputation for delivering unparalleled patient outcomes, as well as our people-first philosophy of putting patients at the center of everything we do, gave them the confidence to entrust the care of their orthopaedic and spine patients – and their legacy – with Crystal Clinic," said Daniel Ferry, M.B.A., Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ferry, as well as Crystal Clinic's Chief Financial Officer, Christopher Trella, previously held positions at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, so there is also a high level of trust and confidence that the two organizations are aligned in their culture and mission.

"This is a time of transition for St. Vincent Charity Medical Center as we transition from inpatient and surgical care to focus on ambulatory services, such as outpatient mental health services, addiction medicine, primary care, internal medicine, specialty clinics and urgent care," said Adnan Tahir, M.D., St. Vincent Charity Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we looked for an organization to transition our orthopaedic surgeons and patients, Crystal Clinic quickly rose to the top of the list. I am most grateful for our relationship with Crystal Clinic – for our patients and our organization."

Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of just four out of the 6,090 hospitals in the nation and the only one in Ohio to receive The Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. Crystal Clinic surgeons have pioneered new techniques that are advancing orthopaedic care around the world, earning the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' highest rating for patient outcomes and satisfaction. Crystal Clinic also ranks first in Ohio and in the top 1% nationally by CareChex/Quantros Analytics for successful patient outcomes.

Along with orthopaedic and spine surgeons from St. Vincent, also joining the Crystal Clinic team will be nurses, imaging technologists, physical therapists and support staff currently working at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopaedic offices and the St. Vincent Charity Diagnostic Imaging Center in Independence.

Patients who require a hospital stay for certain surgical procedures will now be able to receive their surgery and inpatient care at Crystal Clinic's new award-winning, state-of-the-art hospital that opened November 2021 in Fairlawn. It is one of the only hospitals in the world dedicated exclusively to orthopaedic and plastic/reconstructive care. This new hospital combines the most advanced surgical technologies in a soothing and restful environment that promotes healing and enhances patient experience.

"We are pleased to welcome the surgeons and health care professionals from St. Vincent Charity Medical Center to our team, and are working to make this a smooth transition for everyone," said Ferry. "We also look forward to expanding our regional footprint, so we can better meet the needs of patients with convenient access to our nationally-renowned orthopaedic care."

About Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Nationally renowned for orthopaedic care, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is a physician-owned, orthopaedic specialty hospital system with board-certified/board-eligible surgeons, most with advanced fellowship credentials in their orthopaedic specialty, who collectively perform thousands of surgeries annually. With 12 locations throughout Northeast Ohio, including four Crystal Clinic QuickCare™ locations that provide immediate, walk-in care of sports and orthopaedic injuries, Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is one of just four out of the 6,090 hospitals in the nation and the only one in Ohio to receive The Joint Commission certifications in total hip, total knee, total shoulder, and spinal fusion procedures. The hospital is ranked #1 in Ohio and in the top 1% in the U.S. by CareChex/Quantros Analytics. Crystal Clinic has also earned the nation's highest five-star rating in patient experience from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons, a division of Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center, are experts in treating soft tissue defects related to orthopaedic injuries and provide the entire spectrum of plastic surgery – from reconstruction to cosmetic procedures. Crystal Clinic's highly advanced, state-of-the-art surgical hospital is one of the only kind in the world devoted exclusively to orthopaedics and plastic/reconstructive care.

About the Sisters of Charity Health System

The Sisters of Charity Health System was established in 1982 as the parent corporation for the sponsored ministries of the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine in Ohio and South Carolina. The Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine is a congregation of religious women who, since founding in 1851, continues a faith-based legacy of high-quality, compassionate care in partnership with its co-ministers, who are the heart and hands of the ministry. The Sisters of Charity Health System solely owns St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. The health system also oversees three grantmaking foundations located in Cleveland, Canton and Columbia, South Carolina. Each foundation sponsors significant community initiatives and collaborations that address causes and consequences of poverty. Outreach organizations include Joseph's Home, a unique residential care center for homeless men in Cleveland; Early Childhood Resource Center for people working in childcare in all settings in Canton; Healthy Learners, a health care resource for children from low-income families in South Carolina; and the South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families, a state-wide organization supporting initiatives to reengage fathers in the lives of their children. The Sisters of Charity Health System also provides residential elder care services at Regina Health Center in Richfield, Ohio, and Light of Hearts Villa in Bedford, Ohio.

