The Smilist Earns Great Place to Work Certification For Second Year

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smilist Management, Inc. ("The Smilist") is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at The Smilist. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that The Smilist is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We are thrilled to be recertified as a Great Place to Work®, as we consider employee experience a top priority every day," said CEO Patricia Mahony. "We owe our continued success to our team of doctors and employees at The Smilist. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."

About The Smilist

The Smilist was founded in 2014 to create a dental organization with a strong consumer brand that offers exceptional patient experiences. Since its founding, The Smilist has rapidly grown to be one of the leading dental support organizations in the New York metro area supporting over 45 offices with over 900 employees in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit www.thesmilist.com .

