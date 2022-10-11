MIT Technology Review Debuts Original Video Series, Chasing Technology

Publisher's first custom video execution from MITTR Studios will introduce the human stories of technologists and innovators

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review, the media arm of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is teaming up with advertisers to create custom video series surrounding emerging technology. The inaugural series, Chasing Technology, is the first-ever major video partnership for the 123-year-old publication.

MIT Technology Review Logo. (PRNewsFoto/MIT Technology Review) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to launch MITTR Studios with Chasing Technology, a video series that tells the stories of the brands putting tech talent first," says Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau, MIT Technology Review CEO and publisher. "We're also proud to bring to life a gorgeous media product that demonstrates the storytelling talent of the team here at MIT Technology Review."

Episodes will launch this fall from the newly minted MITTR Studios, established by MIT Technology Review to tell emerging technology stories in new and novel ways, and showcase those redefining brand innovation.

MITTR Studios retained the award-winning production team at The Reserve Label to help bring the vision for these cinematic-style stories to life and keep humanity at the forefront of the Chasing Technology series. "As MIT's media company, and as one of the foremost technology brands in the world, we knew we had to kick the tech video door down with an unexpected take on what it means to be a technologist, and the power of emerging technology," says Caitlin Bergmann, executive director of integrated marketing at MIT Technology Review. "Why are these folks amazing technologists? Because they're amazing people. It was critical to showcase their unique lived experiences alongside their work."

The episodes will open online on technologyreview.com/chasingtechnology on October 11, and across MIT Technology Review, with the stories of two technologists: a father of five, veteran, and cybersecurity expert, and mother who is a second-generation software engineer and a yoga devotee. Additional episodes are in production.

Chasing Technology will also play at MIT Technology Review's upcoming live events held on campus at MIT this fall: ClimateTech, Technology Review's premiere conference on technology solutions for climate change (October 12-13), and Technology Review's flagship event on emerging technology and global trends, EmTech MIT (November 1-3). Tickets to join in person or online are available now at events.technologyreview.com.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose in-depth reporting reveals what's going on now to prepare you for what's coming next. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers.

Subscribe. Listen. Attend. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

Media Contact:

MIT Technology Review

press@technologyreview.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIT TECHNOLOGY REVIEW