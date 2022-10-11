IGT PeakBarTop with Sports Betting Wins "Land-Based Product of the Year" at 2022 Global Gaming Awards

Gaming industry's only bartop cabinet with sports betting recognized with top prize in acclaimed awards program

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its PeakBarTop with Sports Betting won the "Land-Based Product of the Year" category at the 2022 Global Gaming Awards. Now in its ninth year, the Global Gaming Awards Las Vegas program is held in conjunction with the Global Gaming Expo ("G2E") and honors the gaming industry's outstanding performers from the previous 12 months.

"IGT winning 'Land-Based Product of the Year' in the Global Gaming Awards reflects our leadership in offering new ways to engage players and provide operators with innovative solutions," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming. "The Global Gaming Awards is one of the most respected awards programs in the industry, and we're excited to kick off G2E with this recognition of our dedication to delivering gaming solutions that drive play and generate excitement across casino floors."

"IGT's PeakBarTop with Sports Betting is a truly dynamic solution that is unlike anything ever seen in the gaming industry," said Darnell Johnson, IGT Senior Director of Product Management, Video Poker. "In creating the PeakBarTop with Sports Betting we took every detail into consideration to ensure the solution delivers a quality player experience and elevates the bar environment. As the far and wide leader in video poker content and hardware, IGT is excited to see the PeakBarTop with Sports Betting win this well-respected global award."

IGT's transformative PeakBarTop with Sports Betting brings the bartop experience to a whole new level by seamlessly offering the Company's top-performing video poker titles such as Game King and Super Star Poker, along with Keno, slots, roulette, and sports betting on a single device. The leading-edge technology allows a player to watch a live sporting event and make a range of wagers on comprehensive sports betting menus. A natural fit for bar and sportsbook environments, the PeakBarTop features Bluetooth technology that integrates with IGT's cashless gaming systems technology.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

