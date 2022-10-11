Globally Inspired Brand Honest to Goodness Launches New Coffee Creamers and Gives Consumers a Chance to Win an International Excursion in its Search for a Karma Koach

Following the Addition of Two New Dairy Creamers, the Coffee Creamer Brand Will Spotlight Locations That Inspire Its Flavors And Put Goodness Into The World in Upcoming Video Series

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honest to Goodness, a line of globally inspired coffee creamers made from high-quality ingredients, has expanded beyond its line of plant-based offerings to introduce two new dairy creamers: Chantilly Cream and Sri Lankan Cinnamon Brown Sugar. The two new flavors, in addition to the brand's plant-based creamers, Madagascan Vanilla Bean and Himalayan Salted Caramel, are now available in-store for the first time at Whole Foods, Sprouts and other natural retailers nationwide.

Inspired by the flavors of the world, Honest to Goodness aims to deliver an elevated at-home coffee experience and help people to start their day by indulging all five senses and infusing a sense of goodness and wanderlust into their morning routine. Beyond helping people start the day right, Honest to Goodness is on a journey to bring good karma to coffee mugs and the world alike by supporting reforestation efforts and uplifting communities where it sources its key ingredients.

To celebrate its new flavors and grocery store expansion, and in-line with the Honest to Goodness ethos, the brand has launched a search to find its first ever Karma Koach, who will help to create four Morning Mantra videos that inspire others to stir up good. The new video series will transport consumers around the world as they drink their morning coffee, with the soothing sounds, stunning visuals, tastes and smells of the global locales that inspire Honest to Goodness creamers, with motivational mantras from across the globe.

The idyllic Karma Koach will help bring these videos to life with a voice that can uplift and transport people around the globe. The winning Karma Koach, chosen by Honest to Goodness' panel of judges, will not only have a voice as smooth and globally inspired as Honest to Goodness creamers, but they will also be an uplifting voice that encourages consumers to spark goodness in the world. In return, the winning Karma Koach will receive their own dose of karma! - a once-in-a-lifetime trip to one of the global locations that inspired the brand's creamer flavors, including France, Madagascar, Sri Lanka or the Himalayas, and a year's supply of Honest to Goodness coffee creamers. From October 11- November 1, consumers can enter for a chance to become the Karma Koach by simply submitting a voice recording reciting two short mantras provided by Honest to Goodness as well as a unique, morning mantra of their own on HTGKarmaContest.com. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of 50 United States/DC, who are 18 years or older. Sponsored by Danone US LLC. For Official Rules, visit: HTGKarmaContest.com. Contest ends at 11:59 PM ET on 11/1/22.

"Honest to Goodness is inspired by the flavors of the world and is helping people start the day with an elevated at-home coffee experience. On a mission to give back with a simple pour of coffee creamer, we're excited to introduce new creamer offerings," said Amanda Simerman, Senior Director, Organic, Dairy & Plant-Based Creamers at Danone North America. "With the debut of our Morning Mantra Series, we'll bring moments of deliciousness to morning routines while spotlighting places that have inspired Honest to Goodness. Hand-in-hand with our Karma Koach, we hope to provide a premium coffee experience that goes beyond the everyday and transports you around the globe without ever having to leave your kitchen."

Honest to Goodness' plant-based and NEW dairy creamers are currently available at select natural retailers, including Whole Foods and Sprouts. Find them using Honest to Goodness' store locator at https://www.honestogoodness.com/where-to-buy/ and put some karma in your mug.

About Honest to Goodness

Our brand is on a mission to bring goodness to your coffee cup. Honest to Goodness is part of the B Corp™ movement and is a coffee creamer line dedicated to giving its consumers a delicious taste experience they can feel good about. A line of globally inspired plant-based and dairy coffee creamers made with high-quality ingredients sourced from around the world, Honest to Goodness pulls inspiration from the island of Sri Lanka to the hills of the Himalayas and is on a journey to make an impact in the communities where its key ingredients are sourced. Honest to Goodness coffee creamers are gluten-free, carrageenan-free, and non-GMO project verified. To learn more about Honest to Goodness and its mission, please visit www.honestogoodness.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

