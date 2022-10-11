Epson Robots to Showcase Automation Solutions at The Assembly Show 2022

Epson to Present on Manufacturing Considerations for Successful Automation and Offer Live Demos of Robotic Solutions

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson Robots, the #1 SCARA robot manufacturer in the world, will be demonstrating its lineup of robotic solutions at The Assembly Show in booth #1231. This year's show will take place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center located in Rosemont, Ill. from October 25-27.

Epson logo (PRNewsfoto/Epson America, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The demand for simple-to-use, adaptable and dependable solutions is increasing as more manufacturers turn to automation for day-to-day operations. To address the need for flexible and high-end automation services, Epson will present robotic solutions that help companies improve production costs, throughput and overall quality. A founding exhibitor of The Assembly Show, Epson Robots is participating in its 10th anniversary, with presentations and booth demos that include:

Automation Presentation: "Why Automate? Manufacturing Consideration in Today's 'New Normal'" – Scott Marsic , Epson Robots group product manager, will explore the "how and why" of automation and help decision makers evaluate the role of robots and automation within their business. Topics will include changes to customer pain points, onshoring and nearshoring impacts, market trends, and top insights for automation project success. The session will take place on October 26 from 10:45-11:15 a.m. CDT in Theater #1.

Robotic Assembly Presentation: "Case Studies in Thinking Differently About Robotic Assembly" – Steve Thomas , Aptiv manufacturing engineer, will discuss the importance of connectivity and data in assembly technology and the five companies that will help manufacturers get the most out of using data to improve operations. This session is sponsored by Epson Robots and will take place on October 27 from Noon-12:30 p.m. CDT in Theater #1.

Compact, High-Precision SCARA Robots – The Epson GX4 and GX8 SCARA robots offer high throughput, smooth motion control and heavy payloads with advanced Epson GYROPLUS Technology. Offering multiple arm configurations, a 250-350 mm reach with the GX4 and a 450-650 mm reach with the GX8, the robots can achieve ultra-high precision in applications such as assembly, pick-and-place and intricate small-parts handling. The GX4 can handle payloads up to 4 kg and the GX8 can handle up to 8 kg, both from a small form factor. Equipped with . – The Epson GX4 and GX8 SCARA robots offer high throughput, smooth motion control and heavy payloads with advanced Epson GYROPLUS Technology. Offering multiple arm configurations, a 250-350 mm reach with the GX4 and a 450-650 mm reach with the GX8, the robots can achieve ultra-high precision in applications such as assembly, pick-and-place and intricate small-parts handling. The GX4 can handle payloads up to 4 kg and the GX8 can handle up to 8 kg, both from a small form factor. Equipped with Epson RC+ ® or RC+ Express application development software, the GX SCARA robots offer ultimate ease-of-use for complex robotic solutions

High-Performance Parts-Feeding Solution – This demo will showcase the – This demo will showcase the IntelliFlex ™ Feeding System and Vision Guide with Epson RS-Series SCARA robots . Featuring dual IntelliFlex 240 parts feeders, this system demonstrates a pick and place operation with multiple feeders and multiple components per feeder, illustrating the ultimate in flexibility of the system. The IntelliFlex lineup has four feeder sizes and can handle a variety of parts from 3mm to 150mm with optional anti-roll, anti-stick and medical grade tray configurations.

VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis Robot – The – The VT6L All-in-One 6-Axis robot offers the perfect solution for simple pick and place automation. With a reach of 900 mm and payload of up to 6 kg, it uses a space-saving, built-in controller, can run on 110 or 200V or as a DC-powered mobile version, and features a hollow end-of-arm design and optional pre-engineered cable mounting brackets for simplified cable management. The VT6L can be operated with no-code, easy-to-use Epson RC+ Express visual development software to implement robotic automation solutions quickly and efficiently.

T-B Series All-in-One SCARA Robot – The innovative – The innovative T-B Series All-in-One SCARA robot offers fast, easy integration and installs in minutes. With a built-in controller, 110 V or 220 V power and no battery required for the encoder, the T-B Series allows for quick development and simplified maintenance. The T3-B will be shown with Epson's Vision Guide to demonstrate inspection together with a pick-and-place application.

Epson is dedicated to helping both new and experienced automation professionals succeed by providing essential information and education and by delivering the latest robot technologies and innovations to meet their factory automation needs. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC-controlled precision factory automation, with well over 100,000 units sold worldwide1 and a product line of hundreds of models of easy-to-use SCARA and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC-based platform. Building on a four-decade heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com, or follow our Spotlight page on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/epson-america-robots-/)

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson will become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Epson internal sales data through 2020.

EPSON and Epson RC+ are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. IntelliFlex is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.