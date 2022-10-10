Sensorium to Showcase Latest Innovations of its AI-driven Metaverse at GITEX 2022

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensorium , a leading developer in the metaverse space, is joining GITEX GLOBAL for the second year in a row. The company has prepared a range of thrilling activities for all visitors to discover and experience the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse ahead of its public launch.

As a key participant of X-Verse, a new GITEX event dedicated to immersive technologies and the Web 3.0 industry, Sensorium will showcase some of its latest innovations in the field of extended reality and artificial intelligence with an interactive multi-day program.

Sasha Tityanko, Deputy CEO & Art Director at Sensorium: "GITEX GLOBAL is one of the most influential events for the tech sector, and we are delighted to once again contribute to its outstanding agenda. This year, we wanted to take the metaverse one step closer to everyone, ensuring all visitors can experience the different technological advancements that come together at Sensorium Galaxy. From remarkably natural conversations with AI beings to the high-quality generative music created by our virtual artists and the striking visuals available all around the metaverse. With our program this year, we intend to reshape people's vision of the metaverse and set new standards for the creation of future virtual environments."

Program details:

Face The AI: Join A One-On-One Talk With Sensorium Galaxy Virtual Being

October 10-13 | 11:00 - 17:00 | Location: Sensorium Galaxy Demo Station

Attendees can jump on stage and test the advanced conversational AI powering Sensorium Galaxy virtual beings. A sophisticated architecture based on genetic algorithms and reinforcement learning enables the company's proprietary virtual beings to chat naturally on any given topic for extended periods of time without losing context.

The Metaverse Runway Show by Sensorium Galaxy

October 10-13 | 17:00 - 18:00 | Location: Main screen

The future of immersive experiences is defined by AAA graphics. And this show is a statement of our commitment to a much-needed superior visual quality in the metaverse. Our 15-minute show exposes the power of graphic details through an exclusive selection of Sensorium Galaxy virtual beings and progressive outfits designed by award-winning artist Jason Ebeyer.

Empyreal Parties by Sensorium Galaxy: Raving our way to the metaverse

October 10-13 | 17:00 - 18:00 | Full show on October 13 at 16:00 and 10min previews regularly | Location: Main screen

GITEX visitors can further explore the depths of Sensorium Galaxy by joining Empyreal Parties — a series of exclusive performances taking place in the metaverse and available through the world's first 24/7 in-engine metaverse streaming channel.

The hour-long event takes attendees on tour across multiple locations inside Sensorium Galaxy, allowing them to preview a full-fledged version of the metaverse. The visual experience is seamlessly complemented by the signature music of the company's AI-driven virtual DJs.

Sensorium is a pioneer in developing virtual artists powered by artificial intelligence. In 2021, the company released Kàra Màr's "Anthropic principle" music album — the first-ever created entirely by an AI character and available on major distribution platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and SoundCloud. Sensorium Galaxy virtual artists rely on a generative music engine to create high-quality tracks combining 60+ genres. The AI behind them enables them to dynamically analyze feedback and adjust their music accordingly to match the show mood.

The Future of Web3: Virtual Artists and Beings Take Over The AI-driven Metaverse

October 13 | 14:00 - 14:30 | Location: Talks

The highlight of Sensorium's program is a panel discussion delivered by Deputy CEO & Art Director Sasha Tityanko on the prospects for creating and using virtual artists and beings in AI-powered metaverses. Aside from gaining valuable insights on the challenges and opportunities from the perspective of a metaverse developer, attendees will also explore the exciting synergy between art and technology by the hands of incognito artist SVORA.



About Sensorium

Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a leading metaverse developer that leverages the latest AI and XR solutions to deliver immersive high-end events and experiences. In the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, users can explore vast worlds filled with activities, ranging from games to mediation practices, socialize with other users, creators, and virtual beings.

The Sensorium Galaxy metaverse is built in partnership with the world's leading entertainment powerhouses, including Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Yann Pissenem's The Night League. The metaverse will host exclusive performances developed in collaboration with chart-topping artists – David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, and Steve Aoki, among others.

The platform will be accessible through the most widely available interfaces. Users can tune in using VR headsets to get a sense of true immersion, use a PC to access an augmented reality experience, or download the mobile application to watch streams, build unique NPCs, and communicate with them.

