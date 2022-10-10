Choice Hotels International to Report 2022 Third Quarter Results on November 7, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc . (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, will report its 2022 third quarter earnings results at approximately 6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Monday, November 7, 2022. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST, during which Patrick Pacious, president and chief executive officer, and Dominic Dragisich, chief financial officer, Choice Hotels, will discuss the company's performance.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial (888) 349-0087 (domestic) or (412) 317-5259 (international) and request the Choice Hotels International call. A live webcast will also be available under the Financial Performance and Presentations tab of the company's investor relations website, www.investor.choicehotels.com.

The call will be recorded and available for replay on the investor relations website by 11 a.m. EST on November 7, 2022. In addition, the call will be archived on the investor relations website and can be accessed via the Financial Performance and Presentations tab.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. Choice recently acquired Radisson Hotels Americas, adding nine brands, more than 600 hotels, and approximately 67,000 rooms in the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada to its portfolio. With 22 brands, Choice Hotels has more than 7,500 hotels, and nearly 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of August 11, 2022. The Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a broad range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

