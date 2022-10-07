Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Officially Announces Two New Honorary Members

Actress, Singer and Philanthropist Dawnn Lewis and Politician and Activist Samia Yaba Christina Nkrumah have Joined the Esteemed African-American Women's Service Organization

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. announced two new honorary members, Dawnn Jewel Lewis and Samia Yaba Christina Nkrumah, have joined the esteemed African American women's service organization. Both were inducted earlier in 2022.

Honorary Members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Samia Yaba Christina Nkrumah and Dawnn Lewis (PRNewswire)

Dawnn Jewel Lewis, actress, singer, and philanthropist, is best known for her role as Jalessa Vinson-Taylor on the award-winning television sitcom, A Different World. She is also the founder and CEO of A New Day Foundation, a nonprofit that provides financial and programmatic support to underprivileged youth and grassroots community-based nonprofit organizations. Additionally, she is Advisory Board Chairman of Youth Entertainment Studios (Y.E.S), a member of the National Advisory Board of the National Center of Civil and Human Rights, and serves as an acting coach and mentor to inner-city children.

Samia Yaba Christina Nkrumah is a politician, advocate, activist for social justice and equity, philanthropist, and daughter of the late Kwame Nkrumah, the first prime minister and president of Ghana, West Africa. She is founder/president of the Kwame Nkrumah Pan African Center, an organization established in her father's honor to promote his vision, philosophy, and political culture within the context of a united Africa. Her many charitable endeavors include being one of the founders of Africa Must Unite, and a member of the Council of Patrons for the Coalition of Supporters' Unions of Africa (COSUA). Nkrumah is also the first female chairperson of The Convention People's Party and the first woman to head a political party in Ghana. She advocates against child marriage and is a staunch supporter for women's empowerment and women's affairs.

"We are proud to have Dawnn Lewis and Samia Yaba Christina Nkrumah join our esteemed organization," said Dr. Stacie NC Grant, international president and CEO of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. "Honorary membership is reserved for women who have accomplished the highest of achievements in their professions and who have shown a commitment to the ideals of our sorority. Our two new honorary members are joining at an exciting time for our sisterhood and we look forward to all we will accomplish together in years to come as we continue to expand our service footprint around the world."

About Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1920 on the campus of Howard University, and is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Zeta has initiated a diverse membership of more than 125,000 college-educated women with more than 850 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, Africa and the Middle East. For more information about Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. visit www.zphib1920.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.