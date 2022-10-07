InventHelp Inventors Develop Accessory for Cat Scratching Posts (TUC-451)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a quick and easy way to provide a new and uniform surface on a cat scratching post," said one of two inventors, from Williamsburg, N.M., "so we invented the RAP N' SCRATCH. Our design would reduce discomfort for cats and it would offer a more attractive appearance."

The patent-pending invention provides a simple way to replace the surface on a cat scratching post. In doing so, it eliminates the need to purchase and replace an entire scratching post. As a result, it increases safety for cats and it enhances the appearance of the original scratching post. The invention features a cost-effective design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for cat owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

