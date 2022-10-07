InventHelp Inventor Develops Blanket for Warm & Cold Surroundings (MTN-2547)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved blanket to help keep you cool when the weather is very warm or warm when the weather is cold," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented THE CLIMATE. My design would offer an efficient alternative to traditional blankets."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective blanket for use in warm or cold surroundings. In doing so, it could help to keep the user warm or cool as needed. As a result, it enhances comfort and it helps to protect against overheating or hyperthermia. The invention features a versatile, lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for babies and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MTN-2547, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

