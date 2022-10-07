5-hour ENERGY® Beverage Now Available in Three New, Bold Flavors

OrangeSicle, Pineapple Splash and Tropical Burst join the powerpack lineup for six total flavor options

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Essentials, LLC., the maker of 5-hour ENERGY, has released three new bold flavors of their 16-oz carbonated energy beverage ahead of the annual National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) convention in Chicago.

5-hour ENERGY® 16-oz beverage flavor lineup: Pineapple Splash, OrangeSicle, Berry, Grape, Tropical Burst, Watermelon (PRNewswire)

OrangeSicle, Pineapple Splash and Tropical Burst are the newest flavors to join the original 16-oz beverage lineup of Berry, Watermelon and Grape. The 16-oz carbonated beverage has the same proprietary blend of vitamins, nutrients and 230 mg of caffeine that consumers know and love from the 2-oz shots.

"The reception for our new flavors has been fantastic," said Charlie Cindric, vice president of beverage distribution at Living Essentials. "Retailers are looking forward to the entire lineup being available throughout the country."

OrangeSicle combines the juicy taste of ripe oranges and creamy vanilla. Pineapple Splash combines a sweet slice of pineapple flavor and a splash of coconut flavor. Tropical Burst, already a fan favorite in the shot category, combines the flavors of pineapple and apricot for a taste of the tropics.

The beverage team at 5-hour ENERGY has been working hard to expand their distribution network for the energy drink. Via local direct store delivery (DSD) distributors, the 5-hour ENERGY drink is now distributed to independent convenience stores in 42 states and is nearing coverage in all 50 states.

Retailers, DSD companies, buyers and more will have the opportunity to sample the latest flavors at the 2022 NBWA show in Chicago from October 9 to October 12. DSD partners are granted access to a robust sales and street team, point of sales materials and internal sales incentives for employees. For more information, please visit www.5HEBev.com.

About 5-hour ENERGY®

Founded by Manoj Bhargava, Living Essentials launched its 5-hour ENERGY® brand in 2004. The proprietary energy blend is found in its iconic shot size and a 16-ounce carbonated drink. Trusted by hard-working people to get them through a hectic day, 5-hour ENERGY® products are widely available in convenience, grocery, retail, club stores, and online outlets.

