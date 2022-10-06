Royal House Partners Makes New Investment in Craftsman Plumbing Company to Continue Growing Home Services Portfolio in Missouri.

SAINT LOUIS, Mo., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Royal House Partners ("RHP") a leading provider of residential and commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical services in Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma welcomes the addition of Craftsman Plumbing Company based in Lake Saint Louis, Missouri, to their family of businesses.

RHP was founded in 2021 by CPS Capital, a Toronto-based investment firm, and 1801 Holdings, a Dallas-based group of seasoned home services professionals, who have spent a considerable amount of time developing a residential and light commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical roll-up strategy.

As a leadership team, we have been busy the last several months acquiring businesses in the HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical & Home Services space. The addition of Craftsman marks the second acquisition this year for Royal House Partners to further expand its Plumbing footprint in Missouri.

Craftsman's plumbing team consists of experienced, licensed journeymen plumbers and licensed apprentice plumbers. Craftsman has been caring for their loyal residential and light commercial clients for 20+ years.

Paul Adams, Chief Growth Officer & Founder of RHP, notes "Craftsman is a nice fit for our existing plumbing operation and it allows us to further expand our St Louis customer radius west."

Eric Rios, Owner, notes, "We are so excited to be partnering with such an amazing organization who values their employees and clients above all."

Craig Denton, Regional Vice President Missouri, notes, "We are excited to add Craftsman Plumbing Company to our home services family. This addition will strengthen our plumbing division and give us a stronger reach in the Saint Charles area."

HVAC businesses interested in joining the RHP team should contact Paul Adams paul@royalhousepartners.com For more information about RHP, visit https://www.royalhousepartners.com/home

About CPS Capital:

CPS Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm, based in Toronto, founded by owner-operators who look to partner with business owners to realize their growth and transition goals. CPS Capital is focused on North American opportunities to invest in exceptional businesses in growing industries with attractive characteristics. We look to become value-added partners with every business we work with. We bring significant capability, expertise, and capital to provide business owners with an attractive option compared to traditional financial or strategic buyers.

For more information, please visit us at https://cpscapital.com/

