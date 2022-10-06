City of Shawinigan Orders A Fully Automated Fleet Fueling Solution

MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Home to a population of 51,000 along Quebec's Saint-Maurice river, the City of Shawinigan has placed an order with Coencorp for a fully automated fleet fueling system. Shawinigan's existing fuel management system is severely outdated, prompting the city's decision to change it.

The city had previously updated their fleet maintenance software; however, it soon realized that it was ineffective owing to inaccurate information input at the front end. Coencorp's fully automated fueling technology, with its proprietary Vehicle Data Units, will resolve this issue by delivering odometer readings, engine hours, and engine fault codes every time a vehicle comes to the yard for fueling. And the Coencorp solution's ability to easily integrate with the existing maintenance software means that consistently accurate vehicular data is ensured with high frequency, thus enabling proper performance of the maintenance software.

"Our SM2-FUEL management solution unburdens busy fleet managers from the tedious chore of cleansing vehicle data by automatically feeding accurate information into maintenance management systems, and it does so without busting our clients' budgets with recurring per-vehicle fees. Further, the fuel consumption data that's simultaneously captured with this solution is invaluable for the reconciliation of fuel inventories," states Coencorp CEO Ali Tavassoli.

The new automated fleet fuel management system will be operational in the coming months.

Mr. Tavassoli adds, "The City of Shawinigan is yet another in a long list of municipalities that now use Coencorp's SM2 fleet management solutions for fuel and maintenance management, telematics, and security. We welcome Shawinigan into the Coencorp family."

About Coencorp: Founded in 1991, Coencorp is a leading provider of automated fleet and fuel management solutions. Coencorp develops, manufactures, markets, and supports sophisticated hardware/software systems that efficiently manage fleets of 50 or more vehicles. Coencorp's mission is to improve its clients' bottom line by reducing their highest operating expenses, namely labor, fuel, and asset tracking & maintenance.

Coencorp systems are used globally in over 1000 sites, managing hundreds of thousands of vehicles in various sectors, including municipalities, public transit, national defense, oil & gas, mining, construction, transportation, utilities, private fleets, and automobile dealerships.

