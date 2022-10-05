Walt Disney World Resort Offers Magical Holiday Experiences for the Entire Family

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's (almost) the most wonderful time of the year, and holiday cheer is already in the air at Walt Disney World Resort. This yuletide season, guests can celebrate in the merriest way with festive sights and experiences, and jolly new flavors, plus the return of fan-favorite events.

Magical sights and experiences await guests for the 2022 holiday season at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney photographer) (PRNewswire)

Here is an overview of all that is merry and bright this holiday season across Walt Disney World:

Holiday Festivities Come Ringing in with Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party

Holiday cheer will fill Magic Kingdom Park as Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party returns on 24 select nights Nov. 8-Dec. 22, 2022. The separately ticketed event will invite guests to an evening of unforgettable merriment.

Mickey Mouse and his pals appear on Cinderella Castle stage for a Christmas extravaganza – "Mickey's Most Merriest Celebration." The show features singers, dancers and surprises all choreographed to nostalgic and modern medleys of holiday music.

Minnie Mouse orchestrates a sparkling nighttime spectacular with dazzling fireworks, castle projections and seasonal songs in "Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks."

Santa Claus joins Mickey Mouse and friends in the must-see "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade."

Partygoers can indulge in complimentary cookies and hot cocoa at locations throughout Magic Kingdom.

Jungle Cruise transforming into Jingle Cruise, and special holiday makeovers of Space Mountain, Tomorrowland Speedway, Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor and Mad Tea Party . Select Magic Kingdom attractions get a jolly holiday overlay withtransforming into Jingle Cruise, and special holiday makeovers of Space Mountain, Tomorrowland Speedway, Monsters Inc. Laugh

Guests can join Buzz Lightyear, Mike Wazowski, and Stitch for the out-of-this-world holiday stage show, "A Totally Tomorrowland Christmas," on the Rockettower Plaza Stage.

New to this year's party, attendees have three jolly new Disney PhotoPass opportunities and they will receive a special 50th Anniversary commemorative keepsake themed to the holidays.

New sweet treats this year include Texas -sized Sweet Potato Pie with Marshmallow Meringue and Candied Pecans found at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café to go along with returning favorites like the Mickey-shaped Cinnamon Roll with White Icing and Holiday Sprinkles at Main Street Bakery.

Tickets for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party are limited and can be purchased on the Walt Disney World website with prices ranging from $149 – $199 per person. Event dates are:

November: 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 27, 29

December: 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22

Joyous Holiday Traditions Return to EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Presented by AdventHealth

Wondrous sights, sounds and flavors of the holiday season are in store when the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays presented by AdventHealth returns Nov. 25 through Dec. 30, 2022.

To the delight of guests, EPCOT will welcome back "Candlelight Processional," a Disney Parks tradition. This heartwarming production takes place nightly at America Gardens Theatre and features celebrity narrators retelling the Christmas story accompanied by the Voices of Liberty a cappella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra with herald trumpets, and glorious massed choirs comprised of Disney cast members and Central Florida community groups.

This year's lineup of award-winning actors, singers and TV personalities features several new celebrity narrators making their debut, including Gloria Estefan, Josh Gad, Simu Liu, Daymond John, Mariska Hargitay and Raúl Esparza, to name a few. They will join returning fan-favorite celebrity narrators, such as Neil Patrick Harris, Whoopi Goldberg, Marie Osmond, Angela Bassett and Edward James Olmos.

Other exciting festival offerings:

"JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season," a stirring and uplifting performance of music in celebration of Christmas and Kwanzaa, returns with multiple performances daily.

Storytellers, musical acts and other performers will bring holiday traditions of the world to life around World Showcase.

Holiday Kitchens will cook up treasured recipes and festive drinks from around the globe, as well as an eye-popping selection of treats to satisfy nearly any sweet tooth.

The Holiday Cookie Stroll offers guests the opportunity to embark on a sweet scavenger hunt and visit different booths and purchase an array of cookies. Those who complete the scavenger hunt are rewarded with a completer cookie.

Delightful Holiday Decor Abounds

Almost everywhere guests look they will be immersed in festive holiday decor at "The Most Magical Place on Earth." Theme parks, resorts and the Disney Springs dining, entertainment and retail district are transformed into all that is merry and bright.

Decor highlights include:

Jolly trimmings and theming throughout Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom Park,

Holiday glamour on Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards in Disney's Hollywood Studios, and festive touches in Toy Story Land,

Animal-inspired décor, luminaries on Discovery Island and holiday cheer that expats from Earth have brought to Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Dazzling international decor around World Showcase at EPCOT.

Nightly snow flurries and Disney-themed Christmas trees at Disney Springs,

Iconic Gingerbread displays and embellishments at Disney Resort Hotels,

And Christmas trees seemingly everywhere – more than 1300 at last count, some towering 65 feet.

Experience Enchanting Entertainment This Holiday Season

As the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration continues, select theme park icons will continue to transform into Beacons of Magic in between showings of glittering holiday-themed displays. Disney elves have gone above and beyond to bring guests a variety of yuletide entertainment experiences this holiday season.

Disney's Animal Kingdom

EPCOT

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Magic Kingdom Park

Holiday Magic Awaits Guests at Disney Springs

Guests can discover glad tidings at Disney Springs through specialty food & beverage options, decorations and entertainment to ring in the holiday season.

A collection of elaborately decorated Disney trees is on display as part of the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll presented by AdventHealth. Located throughout Disney Springs, these festively decorated trees are sure to spruce up the holiday atmosphere. Guests can even d go on a scavenger hunt to find all the trees. Once completed, they can bring it to a redemption location for a special surprise.

Guests can walk in a winter wonderland, strolling through Town Center and the West Side as angelic flurries of snow add a touch of magic to holiday shopping.

Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar transforms into a Holiday Bar complete with jolly decorations to ring in the merry season. Guests can indulge in limited-time holiday-themed sips and snacks to get into the spirit of the season.

Guests will find Santa at Once Upon a Toy where they can take photos and share holiday wishes with him.

Enjoy new and returning festive food items throughout Disney Springs like the Olaf Hot Cocoa Surprise from The Ganachery.

Deck the Halls with Boughs of Holly-day Merchandise

Shopping for gifts doesn't get any better than at Walt Disney World Resort. Anticipate arctic attire and festive keepsakes for the home, all of which are perfect for gifting to loved ones (or for yourself!) this holiday season. The cheerful Mickey's Vintage Christmas collection features hues of red and green, snowfall and peppermint to celebrate the holiday season. Guests can also sport the cozy, plaid Homestead collection and a specially themed line to celebrate Hanukkah.

Magical sights and experiences await guests for the 2022 holiday season at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney photographer) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Walt Disney World