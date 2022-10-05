PatientPoint Acquires Rendia to Accelerate Expansion into Ophthalmology Specialty

Acquisition will help speed point-of-care leader's expansion into new high-value specialties

CINCINNATI, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint today announced the acquisition of Rendia, the No. 1 provider of point-of-care content for eye care providers sold on a subscription basis. With PatientPoint's expansion into ophthalmology and optometry, PatientPoint's industry-leading, tech-enabled point-of-care network now engages healthcare providers and patients across 20 medical specialties.

PatientPoint's industry-leading, tech-enabled point-of-care network now extends across 20 medical specialties.

Rendia's robust point-of-care engagement software helps 8,000+ eye care providers improve patient outcomes, enhance the patient experience and generate incremental revenue growth through improving patient acceptance of recommended medical and surgical procedures. The Baltimore-based company—which also has a presence in ENT and audiology—has offered its best-in-class, award-winning content platform for more than 20 years and boasts a 90+ percent retention rate.

Through the acquisition, PatientPoint will net Rendia's highly flexible technology platform, provider portal and content library. Rendia's tech platform and provider portal offer providers the ability to create and easily upload their own custom content. PatientPoint intends to leverage Rendia's platform and portal to accelerate expansion into other specialties and markets where custom content creation is critically important. The PatientPoint-Rendia transaction also enables Rendia customers to gain access to additional engagement solutions through PatientPoint to help them deliver continual, connected care across the patient's entire care journey.

"This exciting transaction brings together two point-of-care leaders in pursuit of one mission—making every doctor-patient engagement better," said PatientPoint Founder and CEO Mike Collette. "By leveraging Rendia's proprietary technology and content team, we will be able to accelerate our entry into other new specialties and markets. The fact that 8,000+ eye care professionals pay for Rendia's content is a true testament to the quality of the content their team produces."

As part of the transaction Rendia's name will be retained, and the company will be referred to as Rendia, a PatientPoint® company.

"By joining PatientPoint, Rendia becomes part of a company long seen as the trusted leader and pioneer of the point-of-care industry," said Rendia CEO Smitha Gopal, who will assume the new role of EVP of Subscription and Procedure-Based Specialties at PatientPoint. "We look forward to adding our technical, creative, sales and service talent to the PatientPoint team and offering additional connected care solutions to better meet healthcare provider and patient needs across the patient care journey."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

