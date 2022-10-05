Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Sponsors Free Bluebikes Rides on World Mental Health Day

Riders will also receive a complimentary Bluebikes code to share with a friend, courtesy of Blue Cross' "Take a ride, Give a ride" program

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of World Mental Health Day and to support health and wellness within the community, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") is sponsoring a Bluebikes system-wide free ride day on Monday, October 10. During this entire day, an unlimited number of two-hour Adventure Passes (no code necessary) will be available across the Bluebikes system's 11 municipalities: Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown. Blue Cross is the title sponsor of Bluebikes, a publicly-owned bike share managed by municipal staff and operated by Lyft.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (PRNewswire)

Research continues to show the positive impact of exercise on mental health. According to The Mayo Clinic, regular exercise, including cycling, can ease stress levels and improve sleep, which is often disrupted by stress, depression, and anxiety. 30 minutes or more of exercise three to five days a week may significantly improve an individual's mental health and reduce depression and anxiety.

By sponsoring this free ride day for the third consecutive year, Blue Cross continues its commitment to prioritizing mental health within its communities. Riders interested in a World Mental Health day ride can download the Bluebikes App on a mobile device and selecting "Adventure Pass." To recognize the importance of supporting friends and family on their mental health, the initiative also includes a "Take a ride, Give a ride" offer, which provides all Bluebikes riders on World Mental Health Day with a unique code for one free single trip pass to share with a friend or family member.

"As the title sponsor of Bluebikes, we're committed to supporting the mental health of everyone in our communities and calling attention to the profoundly positive impact of exercise on both physical and mental wellbeing," said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross. "World Mental Health Day marks Blue Cross' fourth mental-health focused initiative this year, with more than 4,300 Bluebikes trips sponsored so far, and we hope Metro Boston residents will take advantage of this opportunity to get outside and take a ride."

Blue Cross has been the title sponsor of Bluebikes since 2018. By partnering with the municipal owners of Bluebikes, Blue Cross continues to support system growth and accessibility, including station expansions, upgrades and additional bikes. A map of all stations in Metro Boston can also be found here.

About Bluebikes

Bluebikes is public transportation by bike. The system is jointly owned and managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, Salem and Somerville and the Town of Brookline. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is the system's title sponsor. Riders can find 400 stations and 4,000 bikes across 11 municipalities in Metro Boston. Since 2011, more than 14 million trips have been taken by bike share. For more information about Bluebikes, visit bluebikes.com.

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to the relentless pursuit of quality, affordable and equitable health care with an unparalleled consumer experience. Consistent with our promise to always put our members first, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts