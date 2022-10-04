Lincoln Tech Introduces VRSim's SimSpray to Campuses Nationwide

SimSpray to be integrated into Lincoln Tech's innovative Collision training programs across the United States.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VRSim, Inc ("VRSim"), premier developer of interactive VR training solutions for skilled trades, and Lincoln Technical Institute ("Lincoln Tech"), a premier provider of career training and technical education, are pleased to announce the introduction of SimSpray to six of Lincoln Tech's campuses across the United States. SimSpray is the leading virtual reality training tool for paintings and coatings and will be used by Lincoln Tech's Collision programs.

Lincoln Tech student practices painting a car door using SimSpray at the East Windsor, CT campus. (PRNewswire)

VRSim and Lincoln Tech announce the introduction of SimSpray to six of Lincoln Tech's campuses across the United States .

Aligning with Lincoln Tech's innovative approach to education, SimSpray removes barriers from the learning experience by providing experiential training without the traditional materials needed to start a coating project. Lincoln Tech's programs emphasize a hands-on approach that enables students to gain the skills and expertise needed to jumpstart their careers, making SimSpray their preferred choice for painting and coatings training. "Adding SimSpray's industry-leading paint simulators is an invaluable enhancement and will be a tremendous benefit to our students training for collision repair careers across the country," says Chad Nyce, Lincoln Tech's EVP Chief Innovation Officer. "At Lincoln Tech, we're constantly striving to find different ways of bringing innovation into our training facilities and classrooms, to ensure our students graduate with up-to-date skills that will help them launch careers as quickly as possible."

Lincoln Tech's commitment to work tirelessly to help students succeed on the road to new, rewarding career opportunities benefits from SimSpray's cutting-edge training technology. SimSpray's customized Automotive Content Pack is the ideal companion for Lincoln Tech's highly regarded Collision Repair training program, with customizable paints and materials, an immersive mechanic garage environment, and a selection of automotive parts, including a full-size sedan. Lincoln Tech's students will be able to encounter many real-life job experiences at a fraction of the cost of comparatively similar live training. "These types of simulators not only help our students build career skills."

Nyce adds, "they also help improve operating efficiency. Students can hone their skills for painting and finishing without exhausting material supplies. And it's especially valuable from the perspective of being able to limit our use of 'project cars' in the shops. It presents both financial and environmental benefits while only advancing how we deliver this instruction to our students."

For over 75 years, Lincoln Tech has continued the tradition of helping students achieve professional success through personalized career support and job-specific education. In an effort to help fill the nation's skills gap, Lincoln Tech offers career training programs for a variety of fields at 22 campuses nationwide. VRSim, Inc. is a leading provider of virtual reality training solutions for skilled trades. For over 20 years, VRSim's solutions have prioritized ease of use and practicality to ensure instructor adoption and user engagement. SimSpray is the leading VR training tool for the painting and coating industry. With hands-on, realistic training environments, customizable training content, and real-time feedback, SimSpray provides faster, safer, and more cost-effective training experiences.

To learn more about Lincoln Tech, visit lincolntech.edu . To learn more about SimSpray visit simspray.net .

About VRSim:

VRSim is a high-demand developer of interactive VR training solutions for skilled trades. VRSim, headquartered in East Hartford, CT, has reimagined industry tradition and developed next-gen training systems for welding, spray painting, construction, manufacturing, and robotics. Their training solutions have been used in programs for high schools, technical colleges, vocational training, and workforce development initiatives. VRSim has partnered with a number of global leaders, including the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, the National Truck Equipment Association, The Boeing Company, Caterpillar, Saint Gobain, and the U.S. Navy. For more information, please visit: https://vrsim.com/ .

VRSim Contacts:

Sales:

VRSim, Inc.

860-893-0080

info@vrsim.net

Media:

VRSim, Inc.

860-893-0080

marketing@vrsim.net

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation:

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

Lincoln Tech Contact:

Peter Tahinos

ptahinos@lincolntech.edu

973-766-9656

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. (PRNewswire)

VRSim Logo (PRNewsfoto/VRSim, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VRSim, Inc.