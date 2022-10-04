IMMUNOTEK BIO CENTERS CELEBRATES SUCCESSFUL DECADE OF SERVICE

National Biotechnology Company Poised for Continued Expansion

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of the world's largest and fastest-growing independent blood plasma collection operator gathered in Southlake, TX to celebrate a company milestone and to receive continued leadership development. ImmunoTek Bio Centers launched ten years ago, intending to build and operate blood plasma donation centers across the country to help meet the tremendous need for plasma.

Leadership of ImmunoTek Bio Centers gather in Texas to discuss the company's success and plan for future growth. The company has accepted more than six million plasma donations at its centers across the country in its 10 years of operation. ImmunoTek now operates centers in 38 markets and 19 states, with more locations in planning stages. (PRNewswire)

ImmunoTek continues focusing on regional and national growth, adding 35 new centers since 2020.

Since it formed in 2013, ImmunoTek has accepted more than six million paid donations at its centers, playing a vital role in the supply chain for plasma worldwide. Medical companies use blood plasma donated at ImmunoTek centers to create plasma-based therapies to treat patients struggling with various conditions. Among the uses for these therapies are those with autoimmune diseases, organ transplant and heart surgery patients, those with bleeding disorders, or suffering severe burns or shock. Studies also show promise in using plasma to treat Alzheimer's and dementia patients. It can take plasma donations from 130 to 1,200 healthy donors to treat just one patient for a year.

Plasma is donated utilizing a safe, self-contained process called plasmapheresis, which removes the golden-colored part of blood and then returns the rest to the donor. Unlike blood donation, donors can give plasma twice weekly.

ImmunoTek continues focusing on regional and national growth, adding 35 new centers since 2020. The company's latest center – its 70th – recently opened in Wilmington, Delaware. "We remain focused on the growth of the company and service to our donors, partner companies, and recognizing we provide life-saving plasma to the people who need it most," said Jerome Parnell III, ImmunoTek Bio Centers Chief Executive Officer. "Entering our 10th year of operation, we continue to look for viable growth areas within the United States as we consider international expansion."

ImmunoTek Bio Centers, through its two subsidiaries – ImmunoTek Plasma and Freedom Plasma – operates 38 centers in 19 states. The company growth rate means more communities experience a considerable economic boost from the donation centers.

"From the moment of site selection of our centers, the community benefits from construction jobs to healthcare-related positions within the facility. We anticipate having a $5 million economic impact yearly in each city where we operate," said Blair McKinney, ImmunoTek's Chief Operating Officer. "The United States is one of the few countries that allowed financial compensation for donors, adding investment to the local areas as well."

With the company poised for additional growth, Parnell said they have more than 30 centers already under construction across the country with additional sites in the planning stages. For more information about ImmunoTek and to find a nearby donation center, visit www.immunotek.com

ABOUT IMMUNOTEK BIO CENTERS

ImmunoTek Bio Centers LLC is the largest and fastest-growing independent plasma collection center operator in the world. ImmunoTek is a global leader in developing a reliable plasma supply chain for international biotech companies, as well as partnering with organizations for ancillary projects related to blood plasma collection. Since its inception in 2013, ImmunoTek has built and operated more than 70 plasma collection centers, most of which have achieved or are in the process of achieving US FDA licensure and European certification. ImmunoTek currently has centers operating in 19 states, with 31 additional centers in the construction process, and planning underway for more than 63 additional sites over the next three years. For more information, visit ImmunoTek.com

