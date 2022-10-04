Hippie, fugitive, deadbeat dad buried lovingly by his children in his bookshelves

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyle & Dalton Publishing announces the release of award-winning author Michael Wohl's memoir IN HERSCHEL'S WAKE, a darkly funny tale of faith, funerals, and f*cked-up fathers. But most timely, it's about learning how to overcome division and find forgiveness.

In Herschel's Wake, a memoir by Michael Wohl (PRNewswire)

The book details the author's adventure to an obscure, obstacle laden island when his hippie, fugitive father died unexpectedly in 2008. With no modern services available on the tiny island, Michael and his estranged siblings were left to bury their enigmatic patriarch by themselves, and by hand.

As they scrounged for wood to build a coffin, struggled to dig an appropriate hole, and attempted to clean the corpse according to Jewish rituals (per their atheist father's dying wishes), they were forced to confront their complicated relationships, not only with their charismatic but irresponsible father, but also — and perhaps more importantly—with each other.

"WONDERFUL, ENTERTAINING & HIGHLY READABLE! It manages to encompass and make some sense of so many common and complex feelings about family—of the best ways to live, to die, to belong, to commune, to mourn, and to celebrate." - Meaghan Rady, Emmy® Award-winning producer/showrunner, Brené Brown's Atlas of the Heart

"Herschel Wohl was a spectacularly difficult father—a pedantic, dreamy, feckless smoker of all that was smokeable. [So] it was totally in character that while he shunned all religion, before dying on a tiny, hard-to-reach Caribbean Island, his last wish was for a traditional Jewish burial. Part adventure story, and part reckoning, In Herschel's Wake is ENGAGING, POIGNANT, and a THOROUGHLY ENJOYABLE READ." Jane Bernstein, Award-winning author of The Face Tells the Secret

"Full of deep psychological insights, this memoir describes a decades-long series of unique, unforgettable events. The wonderful writing takes the reader to new places, both literally and figuratively."- David A. Rosenbaum, Distinguished Professor of Psychology, Author, It's a Jungle In There

Michael Wohl is an award-winning filmmaker; author of more than a dozen nonfiction books about filmmaking; and founder of the enigmatic culinary curation club Bread Heals , which seeks to break the boundaries that divide us through the shared joy of breaking bread.

