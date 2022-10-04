CME Group Reports 36% ADV Growth in September 2022 and 26% Rise in Q3

All-time record monthly ADV for Equities and FX

Record SOFR futures and options ADV, OI in September and Q3

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its September and Q3 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 36% to 25.7 million contracts in September, representing the company's highest September ADV on record. Q3 ADV increased 26% to 22.4 million contracts, the company's fourth-highest quarterly volume ever. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

September 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional September 2022 product highlights compared to September 2021 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 48%

Equity Index ADV increased 47%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 50%

Options ADV increased 45%

Metals increased 20%

Agricultural increased 9%

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 72%

ADV outside the United States increased 27% to 7.1 million, including 55% in Asia , 49% growth in Latin America , and 19% in EMEA

Micro E-mini futures and options represented 38% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 7% of overall Energy ADV, Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.1% and Micro Ether futures accounted for 0.3% of overall Equity Index ADV, respectively

BrokerTec European Repo average daily notional value (ADNV) increased 31% to €389B, U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 29% to $127.5B and U.S. Repo ADNV increased 23% to $299B

EBS Spot FX ADNV increased 31% to $76B

Q3 2022 highlights across asset classes compared to Q3 2021 include:

Equity Index ADV increased 46%

Interest Rate ADV increased 28%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 41%

Options ADV increased 26%

Agricultural increased 6%

Metals increased 4%

Cryptocurrency ADV increased 94%

ADV outside the United States increased 21% to 6.1 million contracts in Q3, including 41% growth in Asia , 31% in Latin America and 14% in EMEA

