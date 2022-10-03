Zillow Group to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results Nov. 2

Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago

Conference Call to be Webcast Live at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

SEATTLE, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) today announced that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Zillow Group logo, April 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)
Zillow Group logo, April 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)(PRNewswire)

Information about Zillow Group's financial results, including a link to the live webcast and recorded replay, will be made available on the company's Investor Relations website at: https://investors.zillowgroup.com/investors/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx

Please register in advance to access the live conference call at:
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=856b6528&confId=42486 to receive emailed instructions. This pre-registration process is designed to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.

For more information about Zillow Group please visit https://investors.zillowgroup.com.

About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy®; HotPads®; and ShowingTime+™, which houses ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, and dotloop®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

(ZFIN)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zillow-group-to-announce-third-quarter-2022-results-nov-2-301639418.html

SOURCE Zillow Group

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.