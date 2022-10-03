Verista Names Dan White as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

FISHERS, Ind., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verista, a leading business and technology company that provides systems, compliance, validation and quality solutions to life sciences clients, today announced the appointment of Dan White to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mr. White has a track record of holding key strategic roles and possesses over 25 years of experience working in the clinical development industry, including hospital/clinic environments and the CRO industry. As COO of Verista, his primary duties will entail overseeing operational growth and performance, improving efficiency across the enterprise, guiding the day-to-day operations of the business, and managing client relationships, among other crucial responsibilities.

"Dan is an experienced industry executive with proven achievements in building strong teams that encompass quality, service delivery and customer satisfaction," said Manny Soman, CEO, Verista. "Given that Verista is in full-growth mode, engaging in a wide range of life sciences disciplines, Dan will be a perfect fit for us given his broad history of delivering creative and dynamic strategies to the Pharmaceutical, Biotech and Medical device industry. We are very excited to have him on board to help drive the business forward even faster."

Prior to joining Verista, Mr. White was SVP GM and Global Head of FSPx for Labcorp Drug Development, VP of Global Operations at ICON plc, and VP, Global Head of Project Management at IQVIA. He earned a BSN in Nursing from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania and received his MBA in Health/Health Care Administration/Management from Binghamton University School of Management.

ABOUT VERISTA

Verista is a leading business, technology and compliance company that enables clients to improve health and improve lives. We help clients solve their most critical and complex challenges across the GxP lifecycle, from preclinical and clinical to commercialization, manufacturing and distribution. This experience brings together decades of knowledge, the most advanced engagement platforms, as well as transformative technologies. This allows clients to benefit from the ease, efficiency, and trust that results from working with one partner who excels across specialties. Verista's clients trust the company's 700+ experts to deliver consistent, safe, and high-quality results across the product development lifecycle in the areas of enterprise and lab solutions, technology solutions, manufacturing solutions, and regulatory compliance and auditing.

