PARTICIPATING MASSAGE ENVY FRANCHISED LOCATIONS NOW OFFERING TWO NEW FALL SKINCARE SERVICES

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage in the U.S. collectively across its franchise network and a national leader in skincare, is pleased to announce two seasonal offerings at select locations: the Pumpkin Spice Facial service featuring Jan Marini Skin Research® products, and the Pumpkin Spice Exfoliation service featuring PCA SKIN® products.

Massage Envy announces strategic partnership with Obagi offering one-of-a-kind service and medical-grade skin care products (PRNewsfoto/Massage Envy) (PRNewswire)

For a limited time while supplies last, customers can upgrade a Customized Facial service to a Pumpkin Spice Facial service or can upgrade a Chemical Peel/Exfoliation service to a Pumpkin Spice Exfoliation service. The Pumpkin Spice Facial service features the Marini Pumpkin Spice Exfoliator from Jan Marini Skin Research®. The Pumpkin Spice Exfoliation service features the Retexturize Therapeutic Pumpkin Mask from PCA SKIN®. Both services have a pumpkin spice aroma, though the Pumpkin Spice Facial does not contain pumpkin. Neither upgrade adds additional session time.

"Franchised locations are delighted to provide these new fall services. Customers and estheticians alike love them," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy CEO. "As part of Massage Envy's continued innovations, we remain committed to developing new and exciting skin care services that give consumers professional expertise and great products at affordable prices."

