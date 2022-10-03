Michael Rubenstein Joins Pennington Partners as Director of Estate and Wealth Planning

A renowned estate planning attorney, Rubenstein will support Pennington's national network of ultra-high net worth families

HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2022 Pennington Partners, a multi-family office that specializes in working with entrepreneurs, family offices, and their families, has announced that Michael K. Rubenstein has joined the firm and will lead Estate and Wealth Planning. Along with the opening of our Houston office, new members joining the firm's leadership and advisory board, and surpassing $1.7B in AUM, the hiring of Rubenstein represents Pennington's continued growth as it develops an expanded offering tailored to the particular requirements of each family it works with.

Rubenstein joins Pennington after 38 years of practicing law, most recently at Schlanger Silver, a Houston-based law firm specializing in litigation, business, tax, and family law. As a partner and leader in the firm's estate planning division, Rubenstein has advised high-net-worth families, business owners, entrepreneurs, public company executives, and real estate developers. He has built a strong reputation locally assisting clients with their various trust and estate needs, as well as serving in key leadership positions with the Jewish Federation, Houston Jewish Community Foundation, Vita Living, Anti-Defamation League, Holocaust Museum-Houston, and the Emery Weiner School. He received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Texas at Austin and a Masters in Tax from New York University; additionally, H-Texas Magazine designated him a Top Lawyer In Houston.

"Houston is one of the major growth markets in the United States, and I can't imagine a better leader for us than Michael," noted Brian Gaister, co-founder and CEO of Pennington Partners. "He is extremely well-regarded by clients, colleagues, partners, and friends, is committed to supporting his local community, and his decision to join Pennington in our continued expansion marks an important moment for our firm. Under Michael's leadership, we will continue our momentum and make an even greater impact on the families with whom we work as well as the communities they reside in."

Michael Rubenstein added: "I am honored to join such a great team that recognizes the financial management gap that exists for many families – who are overseeing multiple advisors and act as a 'general contractor' due to the lack of aligned solutions available for managing complex wealth. Pennington's design is a true differentiator, enabling us to gain insight, strategy, and financial clarity into client needs, which is not common in my experience. I look forward to applying my knowledge in a new set of challenges, leading the firm's growth in Houston, and continuing to collaborate with clients and advisors with whom I have worked throughout my career."

Pennington Partners was launched in 2016 by Brian Gaister and Rodd Macklin to provide families of complex wealth with tax and income planning expertise that is uniquely designed for their specific needs, as well as helping entrepreneurs who have experienced a successful exit in their respective companies. The firm has since expanded its offerings into related services such as household financial management, family governance, advanced planning, tax compliance, and more. One of the primary reasons for launching Pennington was to simplify the complexities that are often inherent in managing wealth. Pennington's comprehensive, customized, and unbiased approach provides clients with the intimacy of a single-family office, with the network and capabilities of a global institution.

To learn more about Pennington Partners, please visit www.penningtonpartners.co.

About Pennington Partners & Co.

Originally founded to serve the needs of the two founding families who have built and sold companies in various industries, Pennington Partners & Co. offers a partnership of entrepreneurs and families with aligned interests, a shared vision, and a spirit of innovation. We provide a breadth of investment, wealth planning, and personal financial administration solutions that were created by and for founders, CEOs, wealth creators, and multi-generational families. We partner with successful families and their advisors by providing objective advice, strategy, sophisticated investment solutions, and family office services to generate meaningfully higher efficiency while maintaining the intimacy of a single-family office. In short, our vision is to transform the landscape of financial advice for families of complex wealth, in order to deliver better outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.penningtonpartners.co.

