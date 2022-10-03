InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Tool for Applying Beard Oil (TUC-462)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have spent a considerable amount of time and money caring for my beard. I thought there could be a better way to apply beard oil," said an inventor, from Sahuarita, Ariz., "so I invented the BEARDS BY DR3Z. My design would offer a mess-free alternative to traditional dispensing methods."

The invention provides an effective tool for applying beard oil. In doing so, it helps to prevent messes, oily hands and stained clothes. It also saves time and effort and it could contribute to a well-maintained, more manageable beard. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for men with beards. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TUC-462, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

