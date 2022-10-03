CITGO Names Kresha Siviniski new Vice President of Human Resources and Support Services

HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation recently named Kresha Sivinski the Company's newly established Vice President of Human Resources and Support Services, where she will oversee corporate human resources, aviation and corporate services functions.

CITGO Logo (PRNewsfoto/CITGO Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Sivinski joined the CITGO Lake Charles, La. refinery after graduating with a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University. During her 35-year career with CITGO, she has held numerous positions of increasing responsibility, serving most recently as General Manager Terminal Facilities and Pipeline, where she oversaw the safe operation of the Company's extensive distribution network, while also providing human resources support through the Leadership Rotation Program and leading the Employee Wellness work group. In addition, she continues to serve as President of Lake Charles Pipe Line and also serves on several corporate committees, including Secretary of the Operations Committee and member of the Real Estate Review Committee. Prior to her General Manager position, Sivinski served as Manager, Engineering Pipeline Compliance and Control; Manager Capital Planning and Budget; and Lake Charles Capital Project, Budget and Control Manager.

"Kresha's experience working inside the refinery, terminals, pipelines and the corporate environment provides unique insights into our operations and people," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. "As our workforce continues to evolve, we look forward to her demonstrated leadership as we continue working to attract and retain the best talent for CITGO."

About CITGO:

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth-largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,300 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CITGO Corporation