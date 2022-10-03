Arun Yadav Joins Car IQ as CTO to Expand Payment Infrastructure Offering and Lead Development of Next Generation Machine Payment Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Car IQ®, a leading provider of vehicle payment solutions, today announced that Arun Yadav has joined the company as chief technology officer responsible for expanding the company's payment infrastructure to support fleet customers and to lead the development of next generation of machine payment technology.

With more than 15 years of experience in the fintech industry where he specialized in digital payments and identity Yadav joins Car IQ from Apple where he led many of the Apple Pay features across transit, access and payment verticals to help scale global expansion. He led the launch of Student ID cards on the Apple Pay Platform for on-campus identity, payment and access and the launch of transit cards in Beijing and Shanghai working with the Ministry of Transport, China. Recently, he led the successful launch of Apple's Car Key feature while working closely with the Car Connectivity Consortium, BMW, VW/Audi, Samsung, Google and other industry leaders to make it a standardized solution across all mobile platforms.

Previously Yadav was leading Verifone's digital payment vertical; responsible for bringing Alipay acceptance, integrating mobile payment to its readers along with leading the launch of their first payment as service platform in Australia, Turkey and Europe and was the mobile development lead at Agri ImaGIS Technologies where he led their first mobile product launch to offer services on iOS and Android.

"I'm delighted to join the Car IQ team and lead our development of payment products and services that pave the way to a new era of machine payments," said Arun Yadav, CTO of Car IQ. "I look forward to expanding our engineering team and developing solutions that will impact the future of vehicle payment services."

"Arun brings a wealth of fintech and machine payment expertise to our growing team," said Sterling Pratz, CEO of Car IQ. "Throughout his career, he has a proven record of delivering cutting edge products and services to the industry. He has launched many payment products for Apple and Verifone across the globe and will be instrumental in guiding the development of our future offerings and delivering superior experiences to our partners and customers."

Car IQ® Inc. has created a payment network for cars that eliminates the need for physical credit cards and enables vehicles to connect to merchants and transact securely. Car IQ's payment solution delivers value by reducing fraud and risk for fleets and participating merchants.

