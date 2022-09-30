Unum Group to release third quarter 2022 results and host conference call

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) will release its third quarter 2022 results November 1, 2022, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The earnings release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of the company's website, which can be directly accessed at www.investors.unum.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Unum Group) (PRNewswire)

Members of Unum Group's senior management will host a conference call Wednesday, November 2, at 8 a.m. EST to discuss third quarter operations results. Topics may include forward-looking information, such as guidance on future results or trends in operations, as well as other material information. Interested parties are invited to listen and participate in the question-and-answer segment.

Callers in the U.S. Toll Free: 1-833-927-1758

Canada Toll Free: 1-833-950-0062

All Other Locations: 1-929-526-1599

Access code: 420516

A live webcast of the call will be available in a listen-only mode. Participants should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the call.

Webcast URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/382446312

Unum will keep a recording of the call on the Investor site through Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Callers in the U.S. Toll Free: 1-866-813-9403

Canada 1-226-828-7578

Callers in U.K. Local: 0204-525-0658

All Other Locations: 44-204-525-0658

Replay Access Code: 966452

ABOUT UNUM

Unum (NYSE: UNM) an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

(PRNewsfoto/Unum Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unum Group