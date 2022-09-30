Serving Alcohol is Most Recommended Pennsylvania RAMP Training

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving Alcohol Inc., Since 2019, Serving Alcohol has provided bartenders, waitstaff, and managers training throughout Pennsylvania. During that time, we became the go-to provider of RAMP training, with 9 out of 10 customers recommending our products and services to a colleague.

ServingAlcohol.com (PRNewswire)

"Great training! Learned new information pertaining to the liquor code in the state."

"Easy to understand. Quick. Easy to complete."

"Your support team has been great!"

In addition to being most recommended, we also offer 35 years of trusted experience and knowledge. Our CLO and Co-Founder, Bob Pomplun, is a public speaker, published author, ex-bartender, and industry consultant and has worked with multiple levels of government to ensure the responsible service of alcohol throughout the entire United States.

Our training can be taken on most computers, devices, and browsers, making it easy to access. The Learning Management System is available 24/7, letting you take the training when it's most convenient. The state mandates seat time, but you can stop and quickly start back up anytime and pick up where you left off.

Our top-tier support is quickly available to you with an industry-leading response time.

To enroll, visit our PLCB-approved Pennsylvania RAMP Training page .

About Us

Serving Alcohol Inc. was founded in 2007 and has trained hundreds of thousands of servers throughout the country and is the preferred provider to national hotels, restaurants, resorts, and entertainment businesses throughout the United States. We offer state training as well as master bartending, responsible alcohol management, and how-to make tips!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Serving Alcohol