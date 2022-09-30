InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Mobility Crutch (RSD-111)

Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable way to utilize crutches after an accident or surgery," said an inventor, from Ontario, Calif., "so I invented THE CRUNCH. My design eliminates the need to position and secure towels atop the crutch with duct tape."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)(PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved design for a mobility crutch. In doing so, it enhances comfort under the arm and through the shoulder area. It also helps to reduce shock and pain during use. As a result, it could reduce recovery times. The invention features a lightweight and adjustable design that is easy to use, transport and store so it is ideal for individuals who require a crutch.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RSD-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-mobility-crutch-rsd-111-301636907.html

SOURCE InventHelp

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.