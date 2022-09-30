Change in number of shares and votes in AAK AB (publ.)

MALMO, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-term incentive program for employees ("Warrants Program series 2017/2022:2") implemented at the annual general meeting on May 17, 2017, has resulted in the number of shares and votes in the company having increased during September 2022 by 1,008,696 shares and votes, through conversion of subscription warrants into new shares in the company.

As of September 30, 2022, there are in total 259,559,202 shares and votes in the company.

