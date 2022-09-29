VAST MAJORITY OF PUERTO RICO'S 18 GOLF COURSES OPEN AFTER HURRICANE FIONA

Discover Puerto Rico Reports Preponderance of Hotels, Resorts Also Welcoming Guests and Fully Operational

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico , Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Most of Puerto Rico's golf courses and resorts are fully operational following Hurricane Fiona's landfall last week, welcome news for travelers to the Island this fall.

Soon entering peak season, Puerto Rico is ready to welcome visitors to its tropical Caribbean setting, sandy beaches, golf courses, and many other activities and natural gifts. (PRNewswire)

Luis Muñoz Marín Airport in San Juan (SJU), Aeropuerto Internacional Mercedita (PSE) in Ponce, Antonio Rivera Rodríguez Airport (VQS) in Vieques, Rafael Hernández Marín International Airport (BQN) in Aguadilla are fully operational. Cruise ports have also reopened with select cruises/ferries operating.

Many areas, attractions, and historical parks are also available to enjoy during golf excursions, such as Old San Juan, Casa Bacardí, the Ron del Barrilito Tour, the Puerto Rico Convention Center, Carabalí Rainforest Adventure Park, DISTRITO T-Mobile and Toro Verde Adventure Park.

To keep travelers updated, Discover Puerto Rico is continuing to revise information on social platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and on the destination website travel advisory, which also includes an easy to understand product tracker infographic, indicating the status of popular places and attractions. Visitors currently in Puerto Rico or with upcoming travel plans should contact their travel providers, lodging facilities, and local businesses directly to inquire about potential changes in operations.

Puerto Rico is an optimal choice for prospective visitors seeking a golf getaway. The destination continues building on its status as one of the world's best, not only via the 18 diverse, yet complementary, courses and numerous resorts on the Island, but through many of the game's top brands and governing bodies choosing Puerto Rico to stage high-profile championships.

Requiring no passport from American citizens, offering dozens of direct flights daily into San Juan (SJU airport code), and accepting the U.S. dollar, the Island is recognized among travelers as a hassle-free destination offering the comforts of a domestic vacation with international allure.

To inquire directly about golf operations, the Island's golf venues include:

TPC Dorado Beach (36 holes) – 787-626-1020 Caguas Real (18) – 787-653-1573 Costa Caribe (27) – 787-812-2650 Royal Isabela (18) – 787-609-5888 Fort Buchanan (9) – 787-707-3980 Deportivo del Oeste (18) – 787-851-8880 Wyndham Grand Rio Mar (36) – 787-888-6000 Palmas Athletic Club (36) – 787-656-3000 Rio Bayamon (18) – 787-740-1419 Punta Borinquen (18) – 787-890-2987 Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve (27) – 787-657-2000 El Legado (18) – 787-866-8894 The St. Regis Bahia Beach (18) – 787-809-8000

El Conquistador (18) – 787-863-1000



For Puerto Rico's travel guidelines, visit https://www.discoverpuertorico.com/info/travel-guidelines. For more: DiscoverPuertoRico.com.

