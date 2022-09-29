Raceway Car Wash Acquires WaterWorks Express Wash in Norwalk, CA

NORWALK, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raceway Car Wash is excited to announce it has successfully completed the acquisition of WaterWorks Express Car Wash located at 12616 Imperial Highway in Norwalk, CA.

This expands the growing car wash company's reach to thirty-nine locations across four states. The Norwalk acquisition marks Raceway's ninth car wash in the state of California.

Raceway Car Wash first entered the Southern California market in 2016 with the acquisition of the company's namesake location in the city of Fontana. The addition of an express car wash in Santa Ana, a flex car wash in La Quinta, and four express sites in the Fresno market soon followed. Raceway also developed and operates one express car wash in South Lake Tahoe, Ca. under its Sierra Car Wash brand.

"We are thrilled to add another location in Southern California to better accommodate our unlimited members and guests. We look forward to continuing the growth that the WaterWorks team has put in motion." said Raceway's COO and Director of Acquisitions, Andrew Schell.

"We are committed to continuing to expand and develop our presence in the California market. This addition is another step in that direction." Schell added.

This acquisition brings the Raceway portfolio to thirty-nine locations throughout Arizona, Nevada, California, and Texas. For a complete list of locations, visit www.racewaycarwash.com/locations .

