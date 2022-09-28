NetSuite Introduces Configure, Price, Quote Solution to Help Organizations Accelerate and Simplify the Sales Process

The new solution brings efficiency to the sales quote process and increases buyer satisfaction with a better purchase experience

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SUITEWORLD 2022 -- To help organizations grow sales and deliver a seamless buying experience for customers, Oracle NetSuite today announced NetSuite CPQ. NetSuite CPQ helps organizations enable sales teams to quickly configure, price, and quote (CPQ) complex products with complete accuracy and reliability, directly in NetSuite.

"Empowering sales organizations with the right tools is essential to closing deals faster and meeting ever-increasing customer expectations," said Evan Goldberg, founder and EVP, Oracle NetSuite. "We have been helping our customers with this for many years with a business system that fuels growth, and NetSuite CPQ is the latest step. NetSuite CPQ will help our customers quickly configure their product offerings and generate accurate proposals so that they can streamline revenue processes and improve overall business outcomes."

NetSuite CPQ enables sales teams to be more efficient and save costs in the pricing process. The solution allows them to select product features and apply customizable business rules to ensure that every configuration is correct, eliminating the need to double check and rework orders.

NetSuite CPQ is the only native configure, price, quote solution built on the NetSuite platform. It works seamlessly with NetSuite ERP, CRM, and ecommerce solutions using NetSuite pricing, inventory, and profitability data, and connected workflows that automate the transition from sales to delivery. Once an item is configured, the bill of materials (BOM) is automatically created and can then be used with NetSuite Manufacturing modules such as WIPs and Routing, Work Order Assemblies, and Advanced Manufacturing to further boost operational efficiency.

"Granite Partners is a private investment and holding company with 10 businesses across different industries. We develop, source, market, and service many products and services which means we need a sales and engineering process that is flexible, robust, and automated," said Rick Bauerly, founder and CEO, Granite Partners. "With NetSuite CPQ, we see how our community of companies can better serve customers while also providing a great experience for team members. It allows us to connect our front-end processes to product manufacturing and service fulfillment all the way through to the back end. Ultimately, it increases velocity, profitability, and value creation for all stakeholders."

NetSuite CPQ offers organizations the following capabilities:

Configurator: Save time spent on reworking orders by applying customizable rules that ensure every configuration, across product and service features, is correct.

Guided Selling: Find the exact products and services needed from Find the exact products and services needed from thousands of SKUs by providing an ecommerce-like catalog experience and powerful filtering tools.

Proposal Generator: Create accurate and branded proposals for customers approval by equipping sales teams with fully-customizable templates.

Ecommerce Integration: Simplify product configurations and access pricing, products, and quotes in Simplify product configurations and access pricing, products, and quotes in NetSuite SuiteCommerce and other ecommerce solutions.

Bill of Materials and Routing: Reduce manufacturing costs and increase efficiency on the shop floor by dynamically creating and delivering a BOM based on routing instructions created from the NetSuite CPQ rules engine.

Availability:

NetSuite CPQ is now available in North America as an add-on solution.

Get all the latest updates from SuiteWorld by registering for SuiteWorld On Air: netsuitesuiteworld.com/onair. By registering, attendees will have access to keynotes, sessions, demos, and NetSuite's two-day live broadcast, NetSuite TV. Learn more about how organizations are leveraging the power of NetSuite to increase efficiency, improve productivity, and grow profitability.

Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation, and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 32,000 customers in 217 countries and dependent territories.

Oracle NetSuite Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle NetSuite) (PRNewswire)

