FedEx Freight's Pinter Wins TMCSuperTech Grand Championship

FedEx Freight Sweeps Top Five and Claims Team Championship
CLEVELAND, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillip Pinter, a FedEx Freight technician from Romulus, Michigan, claimed the title of Grand Champion here at the American Trucking Associations' Technology and Maintenance Councils' National Technicians Skills Competitions.
"On behalf of ATA and TMC, I want to congratulate Phillip on being named this year's TMCSuperTech Grand Champion," said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. "As always, this competition brings out the best in our industry and Philip, and the rest of his FedEx Freight teammates rose to the occasion, providing real examples of the knowledge and skills needed to keep this industry moving."
This is the second Grand Championship for Pinter, who was joined by FedEx Freight's Jamie Smith in claiming the team championship as part of a clean sweep of the top five by the Memphis, Tennessee-based carrier. Bonnie Greenwood claimed second place in the competition, while Eric Vos, Doug Nickles and Kelby Bentley rounded out the top five.
With her second place finish in the competition, Greenwood became the highest placing woman in TMCSuperTech history.
Elsewhere in the competition, Mario Kjuka, a student at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, claimed first place in the National Student Technician Competition, TMCFutureTech. Ferris State University's Timothy Rose finished second while Braedon Pollard of the Des Moines Area Community College Transportation Institute finished third.
In addition to the Grand Championship, FedEx technicians also claimed the title in TMCSuperTech's LMV competition, with Philip Barlow finishing first, Frito-Lay North America's Kevin Malczyk placing second and FedEx Freight's Chris Czerwinski placing third.
FedEx Freight's Cory Westfall won the TMCSuperTech Trailer Track competition, with Michael Kerfoot Jr., of Cox Automotive placing second and Travis Cox of FedEx Freight placing third.
"After a two-year pause, having a full competition with all of our tracks and hosting 140, technicians was tremendously gratifying," Braswell said. "Congratulations not just to the winners, but to all the competitors for making it to Nationals and we look forward to seeing them all back here next year."
Brakes
Jesse
Elmore
Doggett Freightliner
Wheel End
Phillip
Pinter
FedEx Freight
Fifth Wheel
Kelby
Bentley
FedEx Freight
Liftgates
Eric
Vos
FedEx Freight
HVAC
Charles
Gleason
United Parcel Service Inc.
Tire & Wheel
Mitchell
Buelow
FedEx Freight
Tractor PMI
Doug
Nickles
FedEx Freight
Starting & Charging
Eric
Vos
FedEx Freight
Steering & Suspension
Eric
Vos
FedEx Freight
ASE Written Test
Joseph
Anderson
TravelCenters of America
RP Manual
Nicholas
Bryant
FedEx Freight
Wiring Diagrams
Phillip
Pinter
FedEx Freight
Lubricants & Fuels
Phillip
Pinter
FedEx Freight
Coolants & DEF
Kelby
Bentley
FedEx Freight
Hydraulics & Drivebelts
Bonnie
Greenwood
FedEx Freight
Electrical Circuits
Nathan
Olson
NationaLease
Fasteners
Phillip
Pinter
FedEx Freight
Precision Measuring
Phillip
Pinter
FedEx Freight
Service Information
Michael
Krause
Clarke Power Services, Inc.
Cybersecurity
Adam
Martin
W. W. Williams
Trailer Lighting
Mitchell
Buelow
FedEx Freight
Written Test
Robert
Aabye
United Parcel Service Inc.
Hydraulics & Drivebelts
Sean
Bring
Tyson Foods
Trailer Wheel End
Ray
Titus
TravelCenters of America
Precision Measuring
Michael
Kerfoot, Jr.
Cox Automotive Mobility
Trailer Fasteners
Travis
Cox
FedEx Freight
Trailer PMI
Cory
Westfall
FedEx Freight
Trailer Alignment
Adam
Burton
Great Dane
Roll-Up Doors
Cory
Westfall
FedEx Freight
Trailer Lighting
Michael
Kerfoot, Jr.
Cox Automotive Mobility
Trailer Liftgates
Michael
Kerfoot, Jr.
Cox Automotive Mobility
Central Tire Inflation
Adam
Burton
Great Dane
Trailer Electrical Corrosion
Michael
Kerfoot, Jr.
Cox Automotive Mobility
Trailer ABS
Cory
Westfall
FedEx Freight
Written Test
Philip
Barlow
FedEx Freight
Fasteners
Kevin
Malczyk
Frito-Lay North America
Wiring Diagrams
Nicolai
Greco
United Parcel Service Inc.
RP Manuals
Philip
Barlow
FedEx Freight
Coolants & DEF
Philip
Barlow
FedEx Freight
Precision Measuring
Philip
Barlow
FedEx Freight
Electrical Circuits
Kevin
Malczyk
Frito-Lay North America
Lubricants & Fuels
Sergio
Chaira
United Parcel Service Inc.
Wheel End
Chris
Czerwinski
FedEx Freight
EVAP Systems
Philip
Barlow
FedEx Freight
Preventive Maintenance
Chris
Czerwinski
FedEx Freight
Trailer Liftgates
Kevin
Malczyk
Frito-Lay North America
Aftertreatment
Nicolai
Greco
United Parcel Service Inc.
Written Test
Zachary
Miller
Forsyth Technical Community College
Fasteners
Max
Coons
WyoTech
RP Manuals
Avery
Baldridge
WyoTech
Wiring Diagrams
Mario
Kjuka
Forsyth Technical Community College
Preventative Maintenance
Max
Coons
WyoTech
Electrical Circuits
Max
Coons
WyoTech
Lubricants & Fuels
Zachary
Miller
Forsyth Technical Community College
Precision Measuring
Matthew
Liddell
WyoTech
Coolants & DEF
Timothy
Rose
Ferris State University
Trailer Lighting
Mario
Kjuka
Forsyth Technical Community College
Trailer Wheel End
Haley
Karlberg
WyoTech
Aftertreatment
Braedon
Pollard
DMACC Transportation Institute
Hydraulics & Drivebelts
Braedon
Pollard
DMACC Transportation Institute
American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.
By providing leadership support and opportunities to collaborate, TMC helps members develop the industry's best practices that address the critical truck technology and maintenance issues that have the greatest impact on truck fleets. For more than 60 years, TMC's member-driven Recommended Maintenance and Engineering Practices have been setting the standards that help trucking companies specify and maintain their fleets more effectively. Follow TMC on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE American Trucking Associations