RadCraft Presents the 2022 Industry Relief Coloring Book To Support James Beard Foundation® Open For Good Campaign

DURANGO, Colo., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RadCraft and the James Beard Foundation are proud to present the second rendition of the RadCraft Industry Relief Coloring Book in support of the longevity of independent restaurants. After a successful launch of this book in 2020, it returns with more than double the pages featuring the logos of RadCraft's partner malthouses, breweries, and distilleries (listed below). Proceeds from this effort go directly to the James Beard Foundation Open For Good campaign.

Since the launch of Open For Good, the Foundation has provided critical industry support and resources through education, financial assistance, advocacy, and consumer engagement. For example, the Foundation raised and disbursed almost $4.8 million in grants to 312 food and beverage establishments across America through the JBF Food & Beverage Industry Relief Fund; has hosted more than 100 webinars on a variety of topics for their Industry Support learning series; and has continued work to train and mobilize the chef community in support of public policy.

The RadCraft Industry Relief Coloring Book is available for digital download here or pre-order a hard copy here.

Share your art on social media with the #radcraftindustryrelief hashtag.

Contact Founder & CEO Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com for a press copy of the coloring book, or with questions about RadCraft.

Learn more about Open For Good at jamesbeard.org/openforgood and contact jbf@wagstaffmktg.com with media inquiries about the foundation.

Participating RadCraft Partners

Barnett & Son Brewing Company

Billy Goat Hop Farm

Bootstrap Brewing

Boulder Spirits

Bruz Beers

Craft Maltsters Guild

Deerhammer

Dolores River Brewery

Eddyline Brewery

Elevation Beer Company

Goat Patch Brewing Company

Inland Island Yeast Laboratories

Living The Dream Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company

Mainstem Malt

Mortal

Murphy & Rude Malting Company

Peach Street Distillers

Rabbit Hill Malt

Riverbend Malt House

Root Shoot Malting

Rustic Brew Farm

Ska Brewing

Ska Fabricating

The Empourium Brewing Company

Uhl's Brewing Company

Weathered Souls Brewing

Wise Ape

Woods Boss Brewing Company

ABOUT RADCRAFT

Founded in 2012 by Emily Hutto, RadCraft provides communications support for the beverage industry. From breweries and distilleries to maltsters and their affiliates, RadCraft's partners are makers of thoughtful products and cultivators of radical ideas. Beers and spirits should tell stories about brands, and RadCraft loves a good story. Learn more at radcraftbeer.com

View original content:

SOURCE RadCraft