New SkySlope Feature Enables Transaction Coordinators to Complete Forms for Agents

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the real estate industry's leading transaction management platforms, SkySlope is continually looking for ways to better support agents and their brokerages. SkySlope's newest release aims to strengthen the workflow between agents and office transaction coordinators by offering a seamless integration that permits transaction coordinators to create, complete, and manage Forms files for agents in SkySlope.

Historically, only agents with association credentials could access SkySlope Form libraries. This prevented TC and office staff from doing important work on an agent's behalf. With this new update, transaction coordinators, office administrators, and office staff will have access to the agent's association and broker libraries and will be able to access and complete forms for agents. With TC access, association-issued credentials will not be required.

In addition to allowing transaction coordinators to fill forms for agents, TCs will also be able to send envelopes to clients for the purpose of signature. This will give agents more flexibility when delegating tasks, while still allowing them visibility into their transactions. Since both the agent and the TC are cc'd on all envelope communications, the client will be able to automatically reply to both with any follow-up questions.

To increase clerical efficiency, transaction coordinators will also be able to transform a Forms file into a standard SkySlope transaction file. Signed Forms will automatically embed into the transaction file, eliminating the need for any duplicate data entry.

"At SkySlope, our mission is to continually adapt with the changing needs of brokerages, their agents, and their staff," says Buck Avey, VP of Product at SkySlope. "We are driven to provide the tools that make collaboration in brokerage offices easier and more efficient. That's why we designed this new feature — to bridge those communication gaps. We're thrilled to be able to offer this release to our ever-growing community of SkySlope members."

The new feature will be offered as a part of SkySlope Forms Broker Edition. Those with access will be able to manage the files of any agent who already uses SkySlope Forms, or has begun the onboarding process.

Have questions or want to learn more? Check out TC Access — Broker Edition .

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 450,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit SkySlope.

Contact

SkySlope

hello@skyslope.com

1-800-507-4117

View original content:

SOURCE SkySlope