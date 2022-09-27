Influential Thought Leaders Across Open Networking, Edge, IoT Ecosystem to Keynote ONE Summit, November 15-16, 2022

Global Networking and Edge/IOT experts to share insights across Industry 4.0, the future of 5G, security, cloud native, and more

Initial Keynotes announced include AT&T, Telus, US Government, Top Analysts open source experts and many more

Register today to join the diverse roster of in- person discussions in Seattle , November 15-16, 2022 with Speakers from 70+ Sessions, 50+ companies, 20+ end users, 16+ countries during ONE Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Networking , the facilitator of collaboration and operational excellence across open source networking projects, announced the preliminary keynote line-up for ONE Summit North America 2022 . Taking place in Seattle, WA November 15-16, ONE Summit is the one industry event that brings together decision makers and implementers for two days of in-depth presentations and interactive conversations around 5G, Access, Edge, Telco, Cloud, Enterprise Networking, and more open source technology developments.

LFN (PRNewsfoto/LF Networking) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to present an illuminating, initial list of industry thought leaders to grace this year's ONE Summit keynote stage," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "Experts from leading telecommunications groups, government agencies, system and solution vendors, industry analysts and more will cover the latest innovations focused on the power and impact of connectivity."

Preliminary keynote speakers & moderators include:

Igal Elbaz , Network CTO, AT&T

Ibrahim Gedeon , CTO, TELUS

Tejas Pate l, Program Manager, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Information Innovation Office

Dr. Thomas Rondeau , Principal Director for FutureG & 5G, the United States Department of Defense

Rob High , Fellow, Vice President and CTO , IBM Networking and Edge Computing

Alla Goldner , Director, Open Network Standardization Strategy, NEC

Heather Kirksey , Vice President, Community & Ecosystem, the Linux Foundation

Chetan Sharma , Chief Executive Officer, Chetan Sharma Consulting

Will Townsend , Vice President & Principal Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy

Roy Chua , Founder & Principal, AvidThink

Jill Lovato , Director, Linux Foundation

In addition to a powerful line-up of thought-leading keynote speakers, the event features an extensive program of 70+ diverse business and technical sessions that cover cutting-edge topics across five presentation tracks: Industry 4.0; Security; The New Networking Stack; Operational Deployments (case studies, success & challenges); and Emerging Technologies and Business Models.

Developer & Testing Forum

ONE Summit is followed by a complimentary, two-day LF Networking Developer and Testing Forum (D&TF), a grassroots hands-on event organized by the LF Networking projects. ONE Summit attendees are encouraged to extend the experience, roll up sleeves, and join the incredible developer community to advance the open source networking and automation technologies of the future. Session videos from the Spring 2022 LFN Developer & Testing Forum, which took place June 13-16 in Porto, Portugal, are available here .

Collocated Technology Events

ONE Summit features a line-up of co-located technological events from across the ecosystem, including a Futurewei workshop; a Nephio Workshop; and the ONE SONiC Workshop. Details and registration information are available here.

Registration

ONE Summit attendees engage directly with thought leaders across 5G, Cloud Native and Network Edge and expand knowledge of open source networking technology progression. Register today to gain fresh insights on technical and business collaboration shaping the future of networking, edge, and cloud computing.

Members of The Linux Foundation , LF Networking , and LF Edge receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code. Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact pr@lfnetworking.org.

To register, visit https://events.linuxfoundation.org/one-summit-north-america/register/ .

Sponsors

ONE Summit is made possible thanks to generous sponsors, including: Diamond sponsor Dell Technologie and Gold sponsors Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), kyndryl, LF Edge, and ZEDEDA. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email for more information and to speak to the team.

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 2,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, PyTorch, and more. Learn more at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jill Lovato

The Linux Foundation

jlovato@linuxfoundaiton.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LF Networking