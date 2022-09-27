Fashion Brands Choose Domains with Meaningful Words on Both Sides of The Dot for Online Branding

Innovative and Cutting-Edge Clothing and Apparel Businesses Craft Memorable Domains for Their Online Stores.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Digital™, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, announced after an exciting Fashion Week that emerging, small as well as well-known businesses such as Vogue and Michael Kors are choosing descriptive domains to elevate their digital brands. Descriptive domains allow users to benefit from meaningful words on both sides of the dot and can anchor a strong search engine optimization (SEO) strategy, helping shoppers find businesses online more easily.

Fashion Designer (PRNewswire)

Smart branding is key to competitiveness in the fashion industry. A brand communicates a business's unique characteristics—the visible style and the feelings and emotions associated with it. In the digital era, building a cohesive brand online is essential to continue to express a business's brand identity and remain on the cutting edge.

Numerous fashion-related companies are taking advantage of descriptive domains that use both sides of the dot to showcase their brands. For instance, premier and innovative fashion magazine Vogue directed readers to its online Fashion Week edition with the domain vogue.world. This domain name clearly expresses what Vogue embodies, fashion all over the world, and installs this concept of the brand in each reader. Other famous fashion enterprises choosing shorter, more memorable domain names that reflect their brand identities include michaelkors.global and ralphlauren.global.

Fashion businesses are also using Identity Digital top-level domains (TLDs) to quickly communicate exactly what their businesses do, such as president.shoes, the Johnston & Murphy site about the tradition of providing footwear to U.S. presidents, and staud.clothing, a leader in wardrobe staples.

Descriptive TLDs are popular as well with emerging brands, such as brielle.clothing, featured in Who What Wear 2021, Ali MacGraw's company butter.shoes, and freedomheated.clothing, which offers heated clothing for motorcyclists.

Limitato.shop and limitato.clothing chose their names for businesses that offer wearable fine art, babycakes.clothing is a black-owned crochet boutique with products created by cancer survivors, and bearwear.clothing, is a loungewear and comfort brand founded by MTV's The Challenge and Ex on the Beach UK alum Rogan O'Connor.

The Wrap Life, which offers authentic African headwraps, chose TheWrap.Life as its domain. Nnenna Stella, founder, says, "I just thought it was the perfect introduction. It's the name of our company, and .life supports our mission – we're doing things differently."

"We've seen a steady uptick in fashion-related businesses purchasing our domain names in the past four years, with 2021 showing a significant increase," said Akram Atallah, CEO of Identity Digital. "Choosing the optimal domain is the basis of a successful digital branding and SEO strategy, and we are excited to see small as well as larger well-known fashion and apparel brands embracing descriptive domain names to make it happen."

