CCRM Fertility Welcomes New Physician to its Orange County Clinic

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility , a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, welcomes Dr. Elizabeth Dilday to its Orange County, Calif. team of physicians. Dr. Dilday is a reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist, and board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology. Dr. Dilday is now accepting new patients at the Newport Beach location.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Dilday into our network of physicians who are known for achieving some of the highest in vitro fertilization success rates in the U.S.," said Jon Pardew, president and CEO of CCRM Fertility. "Dr. Dilday's clinical expertise and passion for delivering thoughtful and individualized care will help us deliver on our mission to transform lives with exceptional fertility care."

Dr. Dilday brings extensive knowledge to CCRM Fertility Orange County. A Princeton University undergraduate, Dr. Dilday received her Premedical Certificate from the Bryn Mawr College Postbaccalaureate Premedical Program in Pennsylvania and her medical degree from the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California. She completed her residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital in Dallas, where she was voted administrative chief resident. Dr. Dilday completed her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

She has served in multiple leadership positions in organized medicine and is a reviewer for the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics and Fertility and Sterility. She has also conducted research on a variety of topics, including cryopreservation outcomes for transgender patients, treatment of ectopic pregnancies, telehealth and endometriosis.

"I strive to approach every patient with the tools to empower and educate them in order to make informed decisions about their treatment plans and family-building goals," said Dr. Dilday. "Joining CCRM Fertility's team of talented physicians is an exciting next step in my career, and my personalized approach to care with CCRM Fertility's extraordinary labs and team of embryologists will help Orange County families receive the high-quality fertility treatment they deserve."

