CALLOWAY'S AND CORNELIUS NURSERIES WELCOME BACK PUMPKIN FEST ON OCT. 1

All Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston-area and Galveston locations to offer fall family fun

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calloway's Nursery in Dallas-Fort Worth and Cornelius Nursery in the Houston area and Galveston, the leading destinations for top-quality plants in each city, welcome back Pumpkin Fest after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all locations.

Cornelius Nursery (PRNewswire)

The family-friendly events will include a free pumpkin along with decorating stations for every child all day, an educational experience from Mad Science, chalk activities, gift card giveaways and popcorn.

Cornelius locations will also offer a complimentary Pumpkin Fall Arrangement Demonstration at 10 a.m., showcasing tips and tricks to create a gorgeous fall pumpkin arrangement with seasonal picks, sprays and ribbons.

"Pumpkin Fest has always been an opportunity for our nurseries to welcome the community with festive activities and demonstrations, and we're thrilled to finally bring it back this year," said Calloway's Nursery CEO Marce Ward. "It's our favorite way to kick off fall and help our customers prepare their gardens and outdoor spaces for the season."

Throughout the season, Calloway's and Cornelius offer outdoor fall decor including 100,000 Texas-grown pumpkins, gourds, squash, mums, pansies and bales of straw, along with special seasonal display items.

Also starting on Oct. 1, all Calloway's and Cornelius locations will collect canned goods for the North Texas Food Bank, Houston Food Bank and Galveston County Food Bank, depending on the nursery location. The season of giving back continues through Oct. 16.

For more information on Calloway's Nursery, visit www.calloways.com/. For information on Cornelius Nursery, visit www.calloways.com/cornelius/.

About Calloway's Nursery

Founded in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1986, Calloway's Nursery is a leading destination for Dallas-Fort Worth homeowners seeking top-quality plants and unparalleled customer service. Calloway's has 27 locations and more Texas Master Certified Nursery Professionals than any other garden center in the state. In addition to offering a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines and gardening supplies, Calloway's Garden Services division offers planting services through Pick & Plant and Landscape Design and Installation to help customers beautify any exterior space. For more information and inspiration, follow Calloway's on Facebook and Instagram @callowaysnursery.

ABOUT CORNELIUS NURSERY

Cornelius Nursery, a subsidiary of North Richland Hills, Texas-based Calloway's Nursery, has been a leading destination for Houston-area homeowners, gardeners and green thumbs since 1938. With five locations in the Houston area, Cornelius offers a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs, trees, vines, gardening supplies and decorative items, along with expert planting services through Pick & Plant and Landscape Design and Installation to help customers beautify any exterior space. For more information and inspiration, follow Cornelius Nursery on Facebook and Instagram @corneliusnursery.

Calloway's Nursery (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Calloway's Nursery, Inc.