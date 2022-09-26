Omega Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) ("Omega"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the first systematic approach to use mRNA therapeutics as a new class of programmable epigenetic medicines by leveraging its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming™ platform, today announced that members of management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit

Fireside Chat

Date: September 30, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Chardan's 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Gene Regulation Panel

Date: October 4, 2022

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Fireside Chat

Date: October 4, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats and panel discussion will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at www.omegatherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the fireside chats will be available on the same website for approximately 90 days.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, founded by Flagship Pioneering, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the first systematic approach to use mRNA therapeutics as a new class of programmable epigenetic medicines. The company's OMEGA Epigenomic Programming™ platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, the mechanism that controls gene expression and every aspect of an organism's life from cell genesis, growth, and differentiation to cell death. Using a suite of technologies, paired with Omega's process of systematic, rational, and integrative drug design, the OMEGA platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a normal range without altering native nucleic acid sequences. Omega's modular and programmable mRNA medicines, Omega Epigenomic Controllers™, are designed to target specific epigenomic loci within insulated genomic domains, EpiZips, from amongst thousands of unique, mapped, and validated genome-wide DNA-sequences, with high specificity to durably tune single or multiple genes to treat and cure diseases through Precision Genomic Control™. Omega is currently advancing a broad pipeline of development candidates spanning a range of disease areas, including oncology, regenerative medicine, multigenic diseases including immunology, and select monogenic diseases, including alopecia.

