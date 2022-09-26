Holland Pump acquires Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp., expanding its northeast footprint in the pump rental market

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Pump Company, a leading independent specialty pump rental and dewatering solutions provider, today announced it has completed the acquisitions of Sander Power Equipment based in Trevose, PA and Pump & Power Equipment Corp. based in Jessup, MD.

These are the fourth and fifth acquisitions since Holland Pump partnered with XPV Water Partners, adding three branches to Holland Pump's extensive pump fleet and complete dewatering services offering. The acquisitions increase Holland Pump's capabilities to service municipal, construction, industrial, and mining industries in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, northern Virginia, and Delaware.

Rich Sander, President of Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp., said, "We look forward to being part of the Holland Pump family. Holland Pump shares our values and commitment to delivering best-in-class pump rentals and related services to our customers."

"The acquisitions are aligned with our continued commitment to deliver best-in-class customer services through our pump fleet, field services and engineering support, while increasing our geographic reach. Our dedicated leadership team continues to execute our growth strategy with the great support we receive from XPV Water Partners. We are excited about our future, and we welcome the employees of Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp. to the Holland Team," said Tom Vossman, Chief Executive Officer of Holland Pump Company.

About Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp.

Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp. were established in 1975 and 1984, respectively, to serve the municipal, construction, industrial, and mining industries in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. Their success stems from

providing the highest level of service in the industry. The addition of Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment Corp. complements Holland Pump's capabilities and enhances its municipal service offering. The acquisitions also add additional service locations in the MidAtlantic market.

About Holland Pump Company

For over 40 years, Holland Pump has been a leader in the manufacture, sale, distribution, rental, and service of specialty pumps and dewatering solutions. With a relentless focus on customer service and enabling its customers to complete their projects faster and with less hassle, Holland Pump has gained a reputation for its expertise in the United States. From its headquarters in West Palm Beach, Holland Pump has grown to 13 branch operations across Florida, Louisiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and South Carolina. For more information, visit www.hollandpump.com.

About XPV Water Partners

XPV Water Partners is a team of experienced operators and investors who are committed to making a difference in water. The firm manages investment capital from some of the world's top institutional investors, and partners with emerging water-related companies to help them rapidly expand and achieve their strategic goals. XPV aims to generate strong, risk-adjusted returns for its investors by leveraging its trusted ecosystem, deep industry knowledge, and its water-centric company scaling platform. XPV is committed to building partnerships that contribute to growing people, sustainable businesses, prosperous communities, and a better planet for everyone. For more information, visit www.xpvwaterpartners.com.

