Georgia-Pacific to Invest $425 Million To Build New Dixie Facility

Greenfield plant to produce extensive line of plates and bowls

JACKSON, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia-Pacific is serving up some exciting news today: the company has announced that it is investing more than $425 million in Jackson, Tennessee, to build a state-of-the-art Dixie® manufacturing facility. The new plant will significantly increase the supply of disposable tableware products that help busy consumers forget about doing dishes and focus on the important things in life. Construction is slated to begin by the end of the year and startup is expected in summer 2024.

Georgia-Pacific logo. (PRNewsFoto/Georgia-Pacific Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Georgia-Pacific) (PRNewswire)

"Although we have invested to expand existing sites, this is the first new Dixie® plant the company has built since 1991," explains Fernando Gonzalez, president of the consumer business at Georgia-Pacific. "This added capacity will help us meet the needs of our customers as consumer demand for high-quality, durable paper plates and bowls continues to grow."

"Companies choose to invest in Tennessee because of our skilled workforce and unmatched business climate," said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. "I commend Georgia-Pacific's commitment to create more than 200 jobs in Jackson so that Tennesseans across the region can thrive."

The plant will sit on 241 acres west of the city and is conveniently located near both Interstate 40 and state Highway 223 and offers access to nearby rail service, which are all critical to ensure an efficient and effective supply chain.

"We are excited and grateful for the $425 million investment Georgia-Pacific is making at its Jackson Dixie plant in our growing community. This is a thrilling moment for Jackson as this project is the largest single investment in our history," said Scott Conger, City of Jackson mayor. "It has been a pleasure working with the Georgia-Pacific team over the last 18 months, and we are proud the company is calling Jackson home."

Once operational, the Jackson plant will produce the well-known brand of tableware products, including the Dixie® and Dixie Ultra® lines of plates and bowls. The new 900,000-square-foot operation will offer a climate-controlled environment and include a printer, associated plate forming converting assets and other state-of-the-art manufacturing technology. The plant will employ approximately 220 people.

"This major investment in our community not only further strengthens our local economy but emphasizes our area's qualified workforce and great location for companies to thrive," added AJ Massey, Madison County mayor. "Through our K-12 schools, technical college and universities, we are continuing to focus on developing the skills to create a workforce capable of meeting the needs of our industries both now and in the future."

Currently, Georgia-Pacific directly employs approximately 460 people and operates six facilities in the state of Tennessee. The economic impact of the company contributes to 1,430 additional indirect jobs, $100 million in labor income, and the capital investment in the state has totaled more than $250 million since 2011. In fact, the company recently announced plans to invest more than $20 million in its Lebanon, Tennessee, corrugated plant.

About Georgia -Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us. For news, visit: gp.com/news.

(PRNewsfoto/Georgia-Pacific) (PRNewswire)

Dixie® (PRNewswire)

Dixie® (PRNewswire)

Rendering of future Dixie facility in Jackson, Tennessee (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Georgia-Pacific